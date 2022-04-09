THROUGH APRIL 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|1
|1
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9.0
|7
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|2.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.0
|5
|2
|2
|Houston
|2
|0
|2.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18.0
|17
|7
|4
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|2.25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|0
|3.27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11.0
|9
|5
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|3.38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|3
|3
|Boston
|0
|1
|3.60
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10.0
|9
|6
|4
|Detroit
|1
|0
|4.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.0
|8
|4
|4
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|1
|5.19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.2
|8
|5
|5
|L.A. Angels
|0
|2
|8.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|22
|16
|16
|Toronto
|1
|0
|8.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9.0
|8
|8
|8
|Oakland
|0
|1
|10.12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|9
|9
|Texas
|0
|1
|11.25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.0
|9
|10
|10
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Seattle
|1
|1
|4
|0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|3
|0
|14
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|7
|0
|11
|1
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|0
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|1
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|1
|Boston
|3
|2
|4
|2
|15
|0
|Detroit
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|4
|0
|11
|0
|L.A. Angels
|8
|0
|6
|1
|18
|0
|Toronto
|3
|1
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Oakland
|1
|0
|5
|0
|8
|0
|Texas
|2
|0
|5
|0
|8
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.