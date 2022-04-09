THROUGH APRIL 8

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Kansas City101.0010009.0711
Seattle101.0010019.0411
Tampa Bay101.0010019.0711
Minnesota012.0010009.0522
Houston202.00200118.01774
Baltimore012.2510008.0822
N.Y. Yankees103.27100011.0954
Cleveland013.3810008.0533
Boston013.60100010.0964
Detroit104.0010009.0844
Chicago White Sox015.1910008.2855
L.A. Angels028.00200018.0221616
Toronto108.0010019.0888
Oakland0110.1210008.01199
Texas0111.2510008.091010
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Kansas City004051
Seattle114060
Tampa Bay1130140
Minnesota1170111
Houston0110140
Baltimore003090
N.Y. Yankees1131110
Cleveland002061
Boston3242150
Detroit103030
Chicago White Sox1240110
L.A. Angels8061180
Toronto315021
Oakland105080
Texas205080

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

