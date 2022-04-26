THROUGH APRIL 25
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|6
|2.53
|16
|2
|0
|6
|145.2
|110
|44
|41
|Seattle
|10
|6
|2.96
|16
|0
|0
|3
|143.0
|116
|59
|47
|Baltimore
|6
|10
|3.17
|16
|3
|0
|4
|139.0
|121
|57
|49
|Detroit
|6
|9
|3.22
|15
|2
|0
|4
|134.0
|116
|58
|48
|Oakland
|9
|8
|3.31
|17
|1
|0
|6
|149.2
|130
|60
|55
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|3.38
|16
|2
|0
|2
|141.0
|119
|56
|53
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|3.43
|16
|1
|0
|4
|139.0
|107
|63
|53
|Toronto
|11
|6
|3.53
|17
|1
|0
|9
|150.1
|132
|65
|59
|Cleveland
|7
|9
|3.61
|16
|0
|0
|2
|139.2
|115
|65
|56
|Houston
|7
|9
|3.76
|16
|1
|0
|3
|141.1
|127
|68
|59
|Boston
|7
|10
|3.82
|17
|1
|0
|4
|150.2
|129
|70
|64
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|3.93
|17
|3
|0
|4
|151.0
|115
|72
|66
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|9
|4.08
|15
|0
|0
|5
|130.0
|120
|68
|59
|Kansas City
|5
|9
|4.57
|14
|2
|0
|3
|126.0
|129
|67
|64
|Texas
|6
|10
|4.89
|16
|1
|0
|1
|140.0
|135
|80
|76
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|11
|6
|55
|3
|159
|3
|Seattle
|19
|5
|44
|0
|136
|4
|Baltimore
|10
|5
|56
|0
|119
|4
|Detroit
|10
|1
|37
|1
|106
|3
|Oakland
|15
|6
|50
|4
|139
|7
|Minnesota
|19
|2
|50
|1
|134
|4
|Tampa Bay
|15
|7
|48
|1
|146
|7
|Toronto
|16
|5
|44
|0
|135
|4
|Cleveland
|17
|8
|43
|0
|125
|8
|Houston
|13
|11
|54
|1
|129
|5
|Boston
|21
|10
|60
|3
|154
|7
|L.A. Angels
|19
|6
|58
|4
|141
|3
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|6
|61
|1
|148
|9
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|51
|2
|107
|5
|Texas
|25
|11
|65
|1
|148
|4
