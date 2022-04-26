THROUGH APRIL 25

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees1062.5316206145.21104441
Seattle1062.9616003143.01165947
Baltimore6103.1716304139.01215749
Detroit693.2215204134.01165848
Oakland983.3117106149.21306055
Minnesota883.3816202141.01195653
Tampa Bay973.4316104139.01076353
Toronto1163.5317109150.11326559
Cleveland793.6116002139.21156556
Houston793.7616103141.11276859
Boston7103.8217104150.21297064
L.A. Angels1073.9317304151.01157266
Chicago White Sox694.0815005130.01206859
Kansas City594.5714203126.01296764
Texas6104.8916101140.01358076
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees1165531593
Seattle1954401364
Baltimore1055601194
Detroit1013711063
Oakland1565041397
Minnesota1925011344
Tampa Bay1574811467
Toronto1654401354
Cleveland1784301258
Houston13115411295
Boston21106031547
L.A. Angels1965841413
Chicago White Sox1266111489
Kansas City1045121075
Texas25116511484

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you