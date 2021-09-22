THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21

Houston90613.6815182331346.11138600550
N.Y. Yankees85673.74152123451346.11154631559
Chicago White Sox85663.76151124391310.11123602547
Tampa Bay93593.78152111401368.01206632574
Toronto85663.87151141311309.11168616563
Oakland82693.93151113381338.21265627584
Boston87654.2515260461331.01326705628
Seattle82694.30151101451342.21278701641
Detroit74784.3315272391333.21284712641
Cleveland74764.3515070391307.01182678631
Kansas City69834.6815271351329.11283741691
L.A. Angels72794.7415141371322.21284757696
Texas55964.8015130271328.11316761708
Minnesota66854.8915181371321.11296788718
Baltimore481035.8815141231307.01412897854
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston175645038136769
N.Y. Yankees1845346710147581
Chicago White Sox1734845916149177
Tampa Bay1785041526139960
Toronto1946644010136448
Oakland1705740411124362
Boston1667750828142257
Seattle1836644317123357
Detroit1887853610118978
Cleveland2035649512130746
Kansas City1835856615127985
L.A. Angels1807155816137054
Texas2215648011115362
Minnesota2285445313122445
Baltimore2376653510116683

