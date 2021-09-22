THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|90
|61
|3.68
|151
|8
|2
|33
|1346.1
|1138
|600
|550
|N.Y. Yankees
|85
|67
|3.74
|152
|12
|3
|45
|1346.1
|1154
|631
|559
|Chicago White Sox
|85
|66
|3.76
|151
|12
|4
|39
|1310.1
|1123
|602
|547
|Tampa Bay
|93
|59
|3.78
|152
|11
|1
|40
|1368.0
|1206
|632
|574
|Toronto
|85
|66
|3.87
|151
|14
|1
|31
|1309.1
|1168
|616
|563
|Oakland
|82
|69
|3.93
|151
|11
|3
|38
|1338.2
|1265
|627
|584
|Boston
|87
|65
|4.25
|152
|6
|0
|46
|1331.0
|1326
|705
|628
|Seattle
|82
|69
|4.30
|151
|10
|1
|45
|1342.2
|1278
|701
|641
|Detroit
|74
|78
|4.33
|152
|7
|2
|39
|1333.2
|1284
|712
|641
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|4.35
|150
|7
|0
|39
|1307.0
|1182
|678
|631
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|4.68
|152
|7
|1
|35
|1329.1
|1283
|741
|691
|L.A. Angels
|72
|79
|4.74
|151
|4
|1
|37
|1322.2
|1284
|757
|696
|Texas
|55
|96
|4.80
|151
|3
|0
|27
|1328.1
|1316
|761
|708
|Minnesota
|66
|85
|4.89
|151
|8
|1
|37
|1321.1
|1296
|788
|718
|Baltimore
|48
|103
|5.88
|151
|4
|1
|23
|1307.0
|1412
|897
|854
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|175
|64
|503
|8
|1367
|69
|N.Y. Yankees
|184
|53
|467
|10
|1475
|81
|Chicago White Sox
|173
|48
|459
|16
|1491
|77
|Tampa Bay
|178
|50
|415
|26
|1399
|60
|Toronto
|194
|66
|440
|10
|1364
|48
|Oakland
|170
|57
|404
|11
|1243
|62
|Boston
|166
|77
|508
|28
|1422
|57
|Seattle
|183
|66
|443
|17
|1233
|57
|Detroit
|188
|78
|536
|10
|1189
|78
|Cleveland
|203
|56
|495
|12
|1307
|46
|Kansas City
|183
|58
|566
|15
|1279
|85
|L.A. Angels
|180
|71
|558
|16
|1370
|54
|Texas
|221
|56
|480
|11
|1153
|62
|Minnesota
|228
|54
|453
|13
|1224
|45
|Baltimore
|237
|66
|535
|10
|1166
|83