THROUGH JULY 21

Houston61322.999310227824.2641312274
N.Y. Yankees64303.139412031846.2676308294
Tampa Bay51413.37925027821.2708359308
Seattle51423.53935023826.2734349324
Cleveland46443.87905122797.1724386343
Minnesota50443.92949020833.1761393363
Baltimore46463.94928025813.2791393356
L.A. Angels39533.959210121812.2721393357
Toronto50433.97936026826.0780404364
Chicago White Sox46463.989211026826.0760420365
Boston48454.04937319829.1753412372
Texas42494.05916121813.1749407366
Detroit38564.12946023817.0756407374
Oakland33624.31956020832.1784431399
Kansas City36564.80925021808.0840469431
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8142270383433
N.Y. Yankees9138237886122
Tampa Bay10541230780236
Seattle114292621478727
Cleveland10036263973830
Minnesota11232275475228
Baltimore9840256468427
L.A. Angels10132295977435
Toronto10840245778119
Chicago White Sox100243321185035
Boston10047299979433
Texas9343314974536
Detroit9226282769829
Oakland104363081971839
Kansas City9836354867054

