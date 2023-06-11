THROUGH JUNE 10

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston37283.28654117581.0520238212
Minnesota33323.46654013583.0489241224
Tampa Bay47203.58679020594.0500248236
N.Y. Yankees38283.61664119590.2495258237
Texas41223.65636312557.1483244226
Cleveland30343.79645123577.0545268243
Toronto36303.84669120587.2523277251
Seattle31323.98636115562.2522273249
Baltimore40244.15644021576.1560282266
L.A. Angels35314.23665023582.2541306274
Detroit26364.45624014551.2515299273
Chicago White Sox29374.58664013583.1533325297
Boston32334.66650017570.0565321295
Kansas City18465.1064319556.1553334315
Oakland16506.4066007578.0620433411
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston6727200461616
Minnesota62191901361719
Tampa Bay6730216656927
N.Y. Yankees7538221159014
Texas5925173552615
Cleveland6219186349525
Toronto8926208762515
Seattle57171611157422
Baltimore72212041059527
L.A. Angels70372361457134
Detroit7617174649823
Chicago White Sox9037255460520
Boston8430191255123
Kansas City7123235254430
Oakland103433041249633

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you