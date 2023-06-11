THROUGH JUNE 10
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|37
|28
|3.28
|65
|4
|1
|17
|581.0
|520
|238
|212
|Minnesota
|33
|32
|3.46
|65
|4
|0
|13
|583.0
|489
|241
|224
|Tampa Bay
|47
|20
|3.58
|67
|9
|0
|20
|594.0
|500
|248
|236
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|28
|3.61
|66
|4
|1
|19
|590.2
|495
|258
|237
|Texas
|41
|22
|3.65
|63
|6
|3
|12
|557.1
|483
|244
|226
|Cleveland
|30
|34
|3.79
|64
|5
|1
|23
|577.0
|545
|268
|243
|Toronto
|36
|30
|3.84
|66
|9
|1
|20
|587.2
|523
|277
|251
|Seattle
|31
|32
|3.98
|63
|6
|1
|15
|562.2
|522
|273
|249
|Baltimore
|40
|24
|4.15
|64
|4
|0
|21
|576.1
|560
|282
|266
|L.A. Angels
|35
|31
|4.23
|66
|5
|0
|23
|582.2
|541
|306
|274
|Detroit
|26
|36
|4.45
|62
|4
|0
|14
|551.2
|515
|299
|273
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|37
|4.58
|66
|4
|0
|13
|583.1
|533
|325
|297
|Boston
|32
|33
|4.66
|65
|0
|0
|17
|570.0
|565
|321
|295
|Kansas City
|18
|46
|5.10
|64
|3
|1
|9
|556.1
|553
|334
|315
|Oakland
|16
|50
|6.40
|66
|0
|0
|7
|578.0
|620
|433
|411
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|67
|27
|200
|4
|616
|16
|Minnesota
|62
|19
|190
|13
|617
|19
|Tampa Bay
|67
|30
|216
|6
|569
|27
|N.Y. Yankees
|75
|38
|221
|1
|590
|14
|Texas
|59
|25
|173
|5
|526
|15
|Cleveland
|62
|19
|186
|3
|495
|25
|Toronto
|89
|26
|208
|7
|625
|15
|Seattle
|57
|17
|161
|11
|574
|22
|Baltimore
|72
|21
|204
|10
|595
|27
|L.A. Angels
|70
|37
|236
|14
|571
|34
|Detroit
|76
|17
|174
|6
|498
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|90
|37
|255
|4
|605
|20
|Boston
|84
|30
|191
|2
|551
|23
|Kansas City
|71
|23
|235
|2
|544
|30
|Oakland
|103
|43
|304
|12
|496
|33
