THROUGH JUNE 11

Houston37293.32664117589.0531243217
Minnesota33333.52664013591.0501248231
Tampa Bay48203.57689020603.0505251239
N.Y. Yankees38293.58674119600.2502261239
Texas41233.71646312565.1495251233
Cleveland31343.73656123586.0549268243
Toronto37303.88679121596.2533283257
Seattle31334.05646115570.2535282257
Baltimore41244.14654021585.1568285269
L.A. Angels36314.21675023591.2550310277
Detroit26374.49634014560.2524306280
Chicago White Sox29384.59674013592.1543331302
Boston33334.61660018580.0568323297
Kansas City18475.2065319564.1567345326
Oakland17506.3967008587.0630439417
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston6927203462316
Minnesota64191921362519
Tampa Bay6830219657627
N.Y. Yankees7638223159414
Texas6025176553315
Cleveland6219187350825
Toronto9027214763616
Seattle60181641158222
Baltimore73212041060527
L.A. Angels72392381458035
Detroit7717180650523
Chicago White Sox9437257461421
Boston8430194255723
Kansas City7323240254730
Oakland104453101250433

