THROUGH JUNE 11
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|37
|29
|3.32
|66
|4
|1
|17
|589.0
|531
|243
|217
|Minnesota
|33
|33
|3.52
|66
|4
|0
|13
|591.0
|501
|248
|231
|Tampa Bay
|48
|20
|3.57
|68
|9
|0
|20
|603.0
|505
|251
|239
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|29
|3.58
|67
|4
|1
|19
|600.2
|502
|261
|239
|Texas
|41
|23
|3.71
|64
|6
|3
|12
|565.1
|495
|251
|233
|Cleveland
|31
|34
|3.73
|65
|6
|1
|23
|586.0
|549
|268
|243
|Toronto
|37
|30
|3.88
|67
|9
|1
|21
|596.2
|533
|283
|257
|Seattle
|31
|33
|4.05
|64
|6
|1
|15
|570.2
|535
|282
|257
|Baltimore
|41
|24
|4.14
|65
|4
|0
|21
|585.1
|568
|285
|269
|L.A. Angels
|36
|31
|4.21
|67
|5
|0
|23
|591.2
|550
|310
|277
|Detroit
|26
|37
|4.49
|63
|4
|0
|14
|560.2
|524
|306
|280
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|38
|4.59
|67
|4
|0
|13
|592.1
|543
|331
|302
|Boston
|33
|33
|4.61
|66
|0
|0
|18
|580.0
|568
|323
|297
|Kansas City
|18
|47
|5.20
|65
|3
|1
|9
|564.1
|567
|345
|326
|Oakland
|17
|50
|6.39
|67
|0
|0
|8
|587.0
|630
|439
|417
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|69
|27
|203
|4
|623
|16
|Minnesota
|64
|19
|192
|13
|625
|19
|Tampa Bay
|68
|30
|219
|6
|576
|27
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|38
|223
|1
|594
|14
|Texas
|60
|25
|176
|5
|533
|15
|Cleveland
|62
|19
|187
|3
|508
|25
|Toronto
|90
|27
|214
|7
|636
|16
|Seattle
|60
|18
|164
|11
|582
|22
|Baltimore
|73
|21
|204
|10
|605
|27
|L.A. Angels
|72
|39
|238
|14
|580
|35
|Detroit
|77
|17
|180
|6
|505
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|94
|37
|257
|4
|614
|21
|Boston
|84
|30
|194
|2
|557
|23
|Kansas City
|73
|23
|240
|2
|547
|30
|Oakland
|104
|45
|310
|12
|504
|33
