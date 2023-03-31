THROUGH MARCH 30

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle100.0011019.0400
N.Y. Yankees100.0011009.0400
Tampa Bay100.0011009.0600
Minnesota100.0011019.0200
Oakland101.0010019.0511
Kansas City012.0010009.01022
Chicago White Sox102.0010019.0422
L.A. Angels012.2510008.0622
Houston013.0010009.01133
Cleveland013.3810008.0733
Detroit014.5010008.0644
Texas107.0010009.01277
Baltimore108.0010019.01198
Toronto109.0010019.01599
Boston0110.0010009.0151010
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle000090
N.Y. Yankees0030160
Tampa Bay003060
Minnesota0150110
Oakland004181
Kansas City004090
Chicago White Sox1120131
L.A. Angels0041120
Houston111090
Cleveland111052
Detroit203070
Texas1021131
Baltimore023090
Toronto206180
Boston219082

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you