THROUGH JULY 10
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|56
|29
|2.97
|85
|9
|2
|25
|752.2
|581
|282
|248
|N.Y. Yankees
|61
|25
|3.04
|86
|12
|0
|30
|772.0
|613
|273
|261
|Tampa Bay
|45
|40
|3.35
|85
|5
|0
|22
|756.2
|653
|332
|282
|Seattle
|45
|42
|3.58
|87
|5
|0
|19
|771.2
|686
|332
|307
|Minnesota
|48
|40
|3.78
|88
|9
|0
|19
|779.1
|700
|354
|327
|Boston
|47
|39
|3.81
|86
|7
|3
|18
|770.1
|684
|359
|326
|L.A. Angels
|38
|49
|3.93
|87
|10
|1
|21
|766.2
|683
|367
|335
|Baltimore
|43
|44
|3.96
|87
|8
|0
|23
|768.2
|750
|374
|338
|Texas
|39
|44
|3.97
|83
|5
|1
|19
|737.1
|672
|360
|325
|Cleveland
|41
|42
|4.01
|83
|3
|0
|21
|734.1
|677
|367
|327
|Detroit
|36
|49
|4.01
|85
|6
|0
|22
|743.0
|671
|360
|331
|Chicago White Sox
|41
|43
|4.08
|84
|9
|0
|25
|757.0
|698
|397
|343
|Toronto
|45
|42
|4.10
|87
|6
|0
|24
|771.0
|738
|388
|351
|Oakland
|29
|58
|4.33
|87
|5
|0
|19
|760.1
|730
|393
|366
|Kansas City
|32
|52
|4.99
|84
|5
|0
|18
|738.0
|765
|437
|409
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|76
|36
|243
|2
|742
|23
|N.Y. Yankees
|80
|32
|223
|6
|782
|20
|Tampa Bay
|98
|38
|218
|7
|742
|34
|Seattle
|109
|28
|245
|12
|731
|27
|Minnesota
|101
|31
|257
|4
|707
|27
|Boston
|92
|38
|270
|7
|738
|32
|L.A. Angels
|96
|30
|271
|8
|722
|35
|Baltimore
|92
|37
|244
|4
|638
|25
|Texas
|82
|38
|285
|7
|672
|35
|Cleveland
|95
|33
|254
|9
|678
|30
|Detroit
|84
|21
|258
|5
|640
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|96
|21
|312
|10
|784
|34
|Toronto
|102
|38
|240
|7
|720
|19
|Oakland
|96
|35
|281
|17
|650
|33
|Kansas City
|94
|34
|335
|8
|612
|48
