THROUGH JULY 10

Houston56292.97859225752.2581282248
N.Y. Yankees61253.048612030772.0613273261
Tampa Bay45403.35855022756.2653332282
Seattle45423.58875019771.2686332307
Minnesota48403.78889019779.1700354327
Boston47393.81867318770.1684359326
L.A. Angels38493.938710121766.2683367335
Baltimore43443.96878023768.2750374338
Texas39443.97835119737.1672360325
Cleveland41424.01833021734.1677367327
Detroit36494.01856022743.0671360331
Chicago White Sox41434.08849025757.0698397343
Toronto45424.10876024771.0738388351
Oakland29584.33875019760.1730393366
Kansas City32524.99845018738.0765437409
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston7636243274223
N.Y. Yankees8032223678220
Tampa Bay9838218774234
Seattle109282451273127
Minnesota10131257470727
Boston9238270773832
L.A. Angels9630271872235
Baltimore9237244463825
Texas8238285767235
Cleveland9533254967830
Detroit8421258564023
Chicago White Sox96213121078434
Toronto10238240772019
Oakland96352811765033
Kansas City9434335861248

