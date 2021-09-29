THROUGH SEPTEMBER 28

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees90673.70157123471391.11191645572
Tampa Bay97603.72157121411412.11237642584
Houston92653.7415782331400.01187631581
Chicago White Sox90683.75158134421367.11178625570
Toronto87703.90157141321360.11220643590
Oakland85733.96158113381399.21318660616
Detroit75824.2915772401377.21324729657
Boston88694.2915760461375.01375733656
Cleveland77804.3215780391365.01237703655
Seattle88704.32158101491404.11329733674
Kansas City72854.6415771371372.11324760708
L.A. Angels74834.7115741381378.21333785722
Texas58994.7815730301379.11357785732
Minnesota70874.8215781411375.11346808737
Baltimore511065.8015751261360.01462920877
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees1875547810152084
Tampa Bay1825342927143862
Houston1786753412141770
Chicago White Sox1815147116155080
Toronto2017046410141851
Oakland1816342911130263
Detroit1917955310121880
Boston1727952528147159
Cleveland2105850812136648
Seattle1916847020129457
Kansas City1856158316131286
L.A. Angels1857357617141055
Texas2295850011119963
Minnesota2355546913127645
Baltimore2446655212120884

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

