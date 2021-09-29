THROUGH SEPTEMBER 28
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|90
|67
|3.70
|157
|12
|3
|47
|1391.1
|1191
|645
|572
|Tampa Bay
|97
|60
|3.72
|157
|12
|1
|41
|1412.1
|1237
|642
|584
|Houston
|92
|65
|3.74
|157
|8
|2
|33
|1400.0
|1187
|631
|581
|Chicago White Sox
|90
|68
|3.75
|158
|13
|4
|42
|1367.1
|1178
|625
|570
|Toronto
|87
|70
|3.90
|157
|14
|1
|32
|1360.1
|1220
|643
|590
|Oakland
|85
|73
|3.96
|158
|11
|3
|38
|1399.2
|1318
|660
|616
|Detroit
|75
|82
|4.29
|157
|7
|2
|40
|1377.2
|1324
|729
|657
|Boston
|88
|69
|4.29
|157
|6
|0
|46
|1375.0
|1375
|733
|656
|Cleveland
|77
|80
|4.32
|157
|8
|0
|39
|1365.0
|1237
|703
|655
|Seattle
|88
|70
|4.32
|158
|10
|1
|49
|1404.1
|1329
|733
|674
|Kansas City
|72
|85
|4.64
|157
|7
|1
|37
|1372.1
|1324
|760
|708
|L.A. Angels
|74
|83
|4.71
|157
|4
|1
|38
|1378.2
|1333
|785
|722
|Texas
|58
|99
|4.78
|157
|3
|0
|30
|1379.1
|1357
|785
|732
|Minnesota
|70
|87
|4.82
|157
|8
|1
|41
|1375.1
|1346
|808
|737
|Baltimore
|51
|106
|5.80
|157
|5
|1
|26
|1360.0
|1462
|920
|877
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|187
|55
|478
|10
|1520
|84
|Tampa Bay
|182
|53
|429
|27
|1438
|62
|Houston
|178
|67
|534
|12
|1417
|70
|Chicago White Sox
|181
|51
|471
|16
|1550
|80
|Toronto
|201
|70
|464
|10
|1418
|51
|Oakland
|181
|63
|429
|11
|1302
|63
|Detroit
|191
|79
|553
|10
|1218
|80
|Boston
|172
|79
|525
|28
|1471
|59
|Cleveland
|210
|58
|508
|12
|1366
|48
|Seattle
|191
|68
|470
|20
|1294
|57
|Kansas City
|185
|61
|583
|16
|1312
|86
|L.A. Angels
|185
|73
|576
|17
|1410
|55
|Texas
|229
|58
|500
|11
|1199
|63
|Minnesota
|235
|55
|469
|13
|1276
|45
|Baltimore
|244
|66
|552
|12
|1208
|84