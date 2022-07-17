THROUGH JULY 16

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston59312.979010226797.2620301263
N.Y. Yankees63283.099112031821.0653296282
Tampa Bay50413.36915026812.2698354303
Seattle50423.54925023817.2727347322
Minnesota50433.84939020824.1745382352
Cleveland46443.87905122797.1724386343
Baltimore46453.90918025805.2781386349
Boston48443.94927319821.1739399360
L.A. Angels39533.959210121812.2721393357
Toronto49433.99926025817.0773402362
Chicago White Sox45464.029110026817.0759420365
Texas41484.07895121795.1732401360
Detroit37554.15926023800.0741400369
Oakland31614.36925019805.1762421390
Kansas City36554.83915021800.0833465429
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston7738261380928
N.Y. Yankees8736234783022
Tampa Bay10340228779536
Seattle113292571477727
Minnesota10932271474228
Cleveland10036263973830
Baltimore9539254467027
Boston9844293978833
L.A. Angels10132295977435
Toronto10740244777019
Chicago White Sox100243291184135
Texas9141309973235
Detroit9026277767827
Oakland101353011968937
Kansas City9735354866454

