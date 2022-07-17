THROUGH JULY 16
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|59
|31
|2.97
|90
|10
|2
|26
|797.2
|620
|301
|263
|N.Y. Yankees
|63
|28
|3.09
|91
|12
|0
|31
|821.0
|653
|296
|282
|Tampa Bay
|50
|41
|3.36
|91
|5
|0
|26
|812.2
|698
|354
|303
|Seattle
|50
|42
|3.54
|92
|5
|0
|23
|817.2
|727
|347
|322
|Minnesota
|50
|43
|3.84
|93
|9
|0
|20
|824.1
|745
|382
|352
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|3.87
|90
|5
|1
|22
|797.1
|724
|386
|343
|Baltimore
|46
|45
|3.90
|91
|8
|0
|25
|805.2
|781
|386
|349
|Boston
|48
|44
|3.94
|92
|7
|3
|19
|821.1
|739
|399
|360
|L.A. Angels
|39
|53
|3.95
|92
|10
|1
|21
|812.2
|721
|393
|357
|Toronto
|49
|43
|3.99
|92
|6
|0
|25
|817.0
|773
|402
|362
|Chicago White Sox
|45
|46
|4.02
|91
|10
|0
|26
|817.0
|759
|420
|365
|Texas
|41
|48
|4.07
|89
|5
|1
|21
|795.1
|732
|401
|360
|Detroit
|37
|55
|4.15
|92
|6
|0
|23
|800.0
|741
|400
|369
|Oakland
|31
|61
|4.36
|92
|5
|0
|19
|805.1
|762
|421
|390
|Kansas City
|36
|55
|4.83
|91
|5
|0
|21
|800.0
|833
|465
|429
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|77
|38
|261
|3
|809
|28
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|36
|234
|7
|830
|22
|Tampa Bay
|103
|40
|228
|7
|795
|36
|Seattle
|113
|29
|257
|14
|777
|27
|Minnesota
|109
|32
|271
|4
|742
|28
|Cleveland
|100
|36
|263
|9
|738
|30
|Baltimore
|95
|39
|254
|4
|670
|27
|Boston
|98
|44
|293
|9
|788
|33
|L.A. Angels
|101
|32
|295
|9
|774
|35
|Toronto
|107
|40
|244
|7
|770
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|100
|24
|329
|11
|841
|35
|Texas
|91
|41
|309
|9
|732
|35
|Detroit
|90
|26
|277
|7
|678
|27
|Oakland
|101
|35
|301
|19
|689
|37
|Kansas City
|97
|35
|354
|8
|664
|54
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.