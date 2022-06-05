THROUGH JUNE 4
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|15
|2.73
|53
|8
|0
|20
|475.1
|367
|152
|144
|Houston
|34
|19
|2.91
|53
|7
|1
|14
|466.1
|381
|171
|151
|Tampa Bay
|31
|22
|3.26
|53
|4
|0
|17
|477.0
|395
|206
|173
|Minnesota
|31
|24
|3.62
|55
|5
|0
|13
|485.0
|435
|211
|195
|Detroit
|21
|32
|3.68
|53
|6
|0
|13
|461.2
|391
|209
|189
|Toronto
|31
|21
|3.70
|52
|3
|0
|21
|460.1
|424
|209
|189
|Cleveland
|23
|25
|3.75
|48
|1
|0
|9
|422.0
|350
|197
|176
|Texas
|25
|27
|3.76
|52
|3
|1
|12
|461.2
|399
|211
|193
|Boston
|26
|27
|3.76
|53
|3
|2
|8
|473.2
|404
|222
|198
|L.A. Angels
|27
|27
|4.01
|54
|7
|1
|14
|475.2
|405
|227
|212
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|4.12
|55
|4
|0
|10
|489.1
|484
|252
|224
|Seattle
|23
|30
|4.13
|53
|2
|0
|8
|463.2
|430
|231
|213
|Chicago White Sox
|24
|27
|4.15
|51
|4
|0
|19
|455.0
|428
|241
|210
|Oakland
|20
|35
|4.24
|55
|4
|0
|13
|485.2
|459
|241
|229
|Kansas City
|17
|34
|5.09
|51
|4
|0
|9
|446.0
|467
|269
|252
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|21
|128
|3
|488
|16
|Houston
|42
|24
|142
|1
|428
|16
|Tampa Bay
|60
|21
|133
|5
|470
|23
|Minnesota
|56
|17
|157
|1
|461
|14
|Detroit
|52
|8
|156
|2
|403
|15
|Toronto
|54
|18
|130
|2
|438
|11
|Cleveland
|45
|21
|139
|4
|394
|15
|Texas
|53
|22
|185
|3
|442
|19
|Boston
|62
|22
|157
|6
|450
|19
|L.A. Angels
|60
|16
|168
|7
|425
|20
|Baltimore
|58
|28
|165
|4
|392
|16
|Seattle
|68
|17
|160
|5
|444
|14
|Chicago White Sox
|50
|14
|210
|8
|471
|25
|Oakland
|53
|24
|177
|12
|420
|20
|Kansas City
|54
|17
|199
|7
|344
|22
