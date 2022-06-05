THROUGH JUNE 4

N.Y. Yankees38152.73538020475.1367152144
Houston34192.91537114466.1381171151
Tampa Bay31223.26534017477.0395206173
Minnesota31243.62555013485.0435211195
Detroit21323.68536013461.2391209189
Toronto31213.70523021460.1424209189
Cleveland23253.7548109422.0350197176
Texas25273.76523112461.2399211193
Boston26273.7653328473.2404222198
L.A. Angels27274.01547114475.2405227212
Baltimore23324.12554010489.1484252224
Seattle23304.1353208463.2430231213
Chicago White Sox24274.15514019455.0428241210
Oakland20354.24554013485.2459241229
Kansas City17345.0951409446.0467269252
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees3821128348816
Houston4224142142816
Tampa Bay6021133547023
Minnesota5617157146114
Detroit528156240315
Toronto5418130243811
Cleveland4521139439415
Texas5322185344219
Boston6222157645019
L.A. Angels6016168742520
Baltimore5828165439216
Seattle6817160544414
Chicago White Sox5014210847125
Oakland53241771242020
Kansas City5417199734422

