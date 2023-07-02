THROUGH JULY 1
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|45
|38
|3.58
|83
|5
|1
|22
|742.0
|674
|329
|295
|Minnesota
|42
|42
|3.62
|84
|7
|1
|18
|751.0
|642
|320
|302
|Tampa Bay
|57
|29
|3.65
|86
|9
|0
|25
|759.0
|640
|324
|308
|N.Y. Yankees
|46
|37
|3.67
|83
|6
|2
|24
|741.0
|636
|335
|302
|Cleveland
|40
|42
|3.78
|82
|7
|1
|27
|736.1
|674
|338
|309
|Texas
|50
|33
|3.81
|83
|6
|3
|15
|737.1
|633
|333
|312
|Seattle
|39
|42
|3.92
|81
|6
|1
|18
|725.0
|659
|349
|316
|Toronto
|45
|39
|3.94
|84
|10
|1
|27
|744.2
|687
|355
|326
|L.A. Angels
|44
|41
|4.17
|85
|6
|0
|28
|753.0
|699
|388
|349
|Baltimore
|48
|33
|4.29
|81
|4
|0
|25
|728.1
|714
|370
|347
|Boston
|42
|42
|4.40
|84
|1
|0
|22
|742.0
|721
|397
|363
|Detroit
|36
|46
|4.42
|82
|4
|0
|17
|730.2
|689
|394
|359
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|49
|4.52
|85
|4
|0
|15
|752.1
|691
|413
|378
|Kansas City
|24
|59
|5.26
|83
|4
|1
|12
|724.1
|736
|449
|423
|Oakland
|23
|62
|6.04
|85
|0
|0
|13
|749.0
|798
|536
|503
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|90
|37
|257
|4
|768
|21
|Minnesota
|86
|23
|235
|14
|793
|20
|Tampa Bay
|88
|37
|277
|7
|754
|32
|N.Y. Yankees
|90
|46
|270
|1
|723
|18
|Cleveland
|80
|24
|252
|4
|647
|33
|Texas
|85
|31
|236
|7
|672
|18
|Seattle
|83
|21
|217
|11
|728
|25
|Toronto
|113
|35
|253
|7
|792
|19
|L.A. Angels
|91
|48
|303
|16
|757
|40
|Baltimore
|99
|30
|251
|10
|757
|31
|Boston
|108
|37
|240
|5
|716
|29
|Detroit
|102
|23
|237
|6
|686
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|116
|41
|331
|7
|814
|27
|Kansas City
|96
|28
|306
|3
|668
|37
|Oakland
|124
|55
|374
|17
|664
|41
