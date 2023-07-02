THROUGH JULY 1

Houston45383.58835122742.0674329295
Minnesota42423.62847118751.0642320302
Tampa Bay57293.65869025759.0640324308
N.Y. Yankees46373.67836224741.0636335302
Cleveland40423.78827127736.1674338309
Texas50333.81836315737.1633333312
Seattle39423.92816118725.0659349316
Toronto45393.948410127744.2687355326
L.A. Angels44414.17856028753.0699388349
Baltimore48334.29814025728.1714370347
Boston42424.40841022742.0721397363
Detroit36464.42824017730.2689394359
Chicago White Sox36494.52854015752.1691413378
Kansas City24595.26834112724.1736449423
Oakland23626.04850013749.0798536503
Houston9037257476821
Minnesota86232351479320
Tampa Bay8837277775432
N.Y. Yankees9046270172318
Cleveland8024252464733
Texas8531236767218
Seattle83212171172825
Toronto11335253779219
L.A. Angels91483031675740
Baltimore99302511075731
Boston10837240571629
Detroit10223237668628
Chicago White Sox11641331781427
Kansas City9628306366837
Oakland124553741766441

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

