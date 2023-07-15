THROUGH JULY 14

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston51413.65925127823.0746373334
Minnesota46463.69928219823.0700357337
Tampa Bay58353.70939025823.0698357338
Seattle45453.74907220804.0711373334
Toronto51413.839210131818.2751378348
N.Y. Yankees49433.84926226820.0722387350
Cleveland45463.90918128818.1765384355
Texas53394.01926316814.1728387363
Baltimore55354.12904028808.1773396370
Boston49434.31921027814.0794427390
L.A. Angels45474.44926029811.0763441400
Detroit40504.46906019804.2748436399
Chicago White Sox38554.59934017826.1768458421
Kansas City26655.27914113790.1813492463
Oakland25686.04931014818.0875582549
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston10243286485224
Minnesota95272611588022
Tampa Bay9641291782735
Seattle92232311179425
Toronto11836267887821
N.Y. Yankees10250301179327
Cleveland9529278471735
Texas10034261973720
Baltimore108342741183234
Boston11939262777831
L.A. Angels106543432181342
Detroit11131256675831
Chicago White Sox12647359789031
Kansas City10631330372041
Oakland131604031873943

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you