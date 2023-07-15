THROUGH JULY 14
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|51
|41
|3.65
|92
|5
|1
|27
|823.0
|746
|373
|334
|Minnesota
|46
|46
|3.69
|92
|8
|2
|19
|823.0
|700
|357
|337
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|3.70
|93
|9
|0
|25
|823.0
|698
|357
|338
|Seattle
|45
|45
|3.74
|90
|7
|2
|20
|804.0
|711
|373
|334
|Toronto
|51
|41
|3.83
|92
|10
|1
|31
|818.2
|751
|378
|348
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|43
|3.84
|92
|6
|2
|26
|820.0
|722
|387
|350
|Cleveland
|45
|46
|3.90
|91
|8
|1
|28
|818.1
|765
|384
|355
|Texas
|53
|39
|4.01
|92
|6
|3
|16
|814.1
|728
|387
|363
|Baltimore
|55
|35
|4.12
|90
|4
|0
|28
|808.1
|773
|396
|370
|Boston
|49
|43
|4.31
|92
|1
|0
|27
|814.0
|794
|427
|390
|L.A. Angels
|45
|47
|4.44
|92
|6
|0
|29
|811.0
|763
|441
|400
|Detroit
|40
|50
|4.46
|90
|6
|0
|19
|804.2
|748
|436
|399
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|55
|4.59
|93
|4
|0
|17
|826.1
|768
|458
|421
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|5.27
|91
|4
|1
|13
|790.1
|813
|492
|463
|Oakland
|25
|68
|6.04
|93
|1
|0
|14
|818.0
|875
|582
|549
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|102
|43
|286
|4
|852
|24
|Minnesota
|95
|27
|261
|15
|880
|22
|Tampa Bay
|96
|41
|291
|7
|827
|35
|Seattle
|92
|23
|231
|11
|794
|25
|Toronto
|118
|36
|267
|8
|878
|21
|N.Y. Yankees
|102
|50
|301
|1
|793
|27
|Cleveland
|95
|29
|278
|4
|717
|35
|Texas
|100
|34
|261
|9
|737
|20
|Baltimore
|108
|34
|274
|11
|832
|34
|Boston
|119
|39
|262
|7
|778
|31
|L.A. Angels
|106
|54
|343
|21
|813
|42
|Detroit
|111
|31
|256
|6
|758
|31
|Chicago White Sox
|126
|47
|359
|7
|890
|31
|Kansas City
|106
|31
|330
|3
|720
|41
|Oakland
|131
|60
|403
|18
|739
|43
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.