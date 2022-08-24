THROUGH AUGUST 23
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|79
|45
|3.07
|124
|12
|2
|37
|1098.2
|872
|416
|375
|Tampa Bay
|67
|55
|3.31
|122
|7
|0
|36
|1086.2
|940
|462
|400
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|48
|3.32
|124
|14
|0
|37
|1113.2
|903
|433
|411
|Seattle
|67
|56
|3.65
|123
|6
|0
|31
|1096.0
|980
|477
|445
|Cleveland
|65
|56
|3.73
|121
|7
|1
|33
|1073.1
|960
|492
|445
|Toronto
|66
|55
|3.85
|121
|7
|0
|33
|1074.0
|1005
|508
|460
|L.A. Angels
|52
|71
|3.89
|123
|14
|2
|26
|1088.2
|963
|521
|471
|Baltimore
|64
|58
|3.91
|122
|10
|0
|35
|1078.2
|1063
|512
|469
|Minnesota
|62
|59
|3.94
|121
|12
|0
|23
|1074.0
|978
|508
|470
|Detroit
|47
|77
|3.97
|124
|7
|0
|28
|1080.2
|1003
|536
|477
|Texas
|56
|67
|3.99
|123
|9
|1
|29
|1094.0
|989
|542
|485
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|61
|4.01
|123
|13
|1
|38
|1096.0
|1027
|549
|488
|Oakland
|45
|79
|4.29
|124
|6
|0
|28
|1089.2
|1030
|562
|520
|Boston
|60
|63
|4.48
|123
|8
|3
|27
|1096.0
|1057
|594
|546
|Kansas City
|50
|75
|4.67
|125
|7
|0
|27
|1095.1
|1142
|627
|568
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|104
|55
|356
|5
|1112
|45
|Tampa Bay
|126
|56
|291
|8
|1056
|42
|N.Y. Yankees
|121
|49
|333
|10
|1109
|31
|Seattle
|147
|42
|351
|18
|1049
|41
|Cleveland
|126
|46
|333
|10
|1015
|43
|Toronto
|139
|55
|320
|8
|1029
|22
|L.A. Angels
|130
|45
|408
|13
|1048
|50
|Baltimore
|135
|48
|329
|5
|932
|34
|Minnesota
|143
|41
|353
|7
|1010
|37
|Detroit
|113
|41
|384
|8
|899
|38
|Texas
|128
|56
|434
|12
|1002
|52
|Chicago White Sox
|130
|33
|419
|13
|1096
|47
|Oakland
|144
|47
|394
|27
|913
|50
|Boston
|134
|59
|391
|14
|1029
|41
|Kansas City
|134
|45
|475
|11
|911
|69
