THROUGH AUGUST 23

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston79453.07124122371098.2872416375
Tampa Bay67553.3112270361086.2940462400
N.Y. Yankees76483.32124140371113.2903433411
Seattle67563.6512360311096.0980477445
Cleveland65563.7312171331073.1960492445
Toronto66553.8512170331074.01005508460
L.A. Angels52713.89123142261088.2963521471
Baltimore64583.91122100351078.21063512469
Minnesota62593.94121120231074.0978508470
Detroit47773.9712470281080.21003536477
Texas56673.9912391291094.0989542485
Chicago White Sox62614.01123131381096.01027549488
Oakland45794.2912460281089.21030562520
Boston60634.4812383271096.01057594546
Kansas City50754.6712570271095.11142627568
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston104553565111245
Tampa Bay126562918105642
N.Y. Yankees1214933310110931
Seattle1474235118104941
Cleveland1264633310101543
Toronto139553208102922
L.A. Angels1304540813104850
Baltimore13548329593234
Minnesota143413537101037
Detroit11341384889938
Texas1285643412100252
Chicago White Sox1303341913109647
Oakland144473942791350
Boston1345939114102941
Kansas City134454751191169

