THROUGH MAY 19
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|28
|10
|2.86
|38
|4
|0
|14
|340.1
|276
|115
|108
|Houston
|25
|14
|2.96
|39
|7
|0
|8
|343.1
|279
|127
|113
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|3.35
|38
|4
|0
|9
|336.0
|289
|135
|125
|L.A. Angels
|24
|16
|3.43
|40
|7
|1
|11
|354.2
|279
|148
|135
|Tampa Bay
|23
|15
|3.47
|38
|3
|0
|11
|337.1
|275
|152
|130
|Detroit
|13
|25
|3.60
|38
|4
|0
|8
|330.1
|279
|149
|132
|Toronto
|20
|18
|3.67
|38
|3
|0
|15
|333.2
|300
|152
|136
|Chicago White Sox
|19
|19
|3.71
|38
|3
|0
|16
|340.0
|303
|162
|140
|Oakland
|16
|24
|3.79
|40
|4
|0
|10
|353.2
|319
|160
|149
|Boston
|16
|22
|3.85
|38
|2
|1
|7
|338.2
|282
|161
|145
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|3.86
|39
|3
|0
|7
|340.0
|324
|165
|146
|Seattle
|17
|22
|4.05
|39
|0
|0
|6
|340.0
|312
|169
|153
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|4.13
|35
|0
|0
|8
|309.2
|266
|161
|142
|Texas
|17
|20
|4.14
|37
|1
|0
|8
|328.0
|288
|163
|151
|Kansas City
|14
|23
|4.49
|37
|3
|0
|8
|327.0
|324
|179
|163
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|29
|15
|103
|3
|353
|13
|Houston
|30
|19
|108
|1
|310
|10
|Minnesota
|39
|10
|110
|1
|330
|7
|L.A. Angels
|39
|13
|120
|4
|311
|10
|Tampa Bay
|44
|14
|91
|3
|330
|15
|Detroit
|37
|4
|117
|2
|280
|9
|Toronto
|35
|11
|101
|0
|303
|8
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|12
|146
|4
|364
|19
|Oakland
|34
|14
|122
|8
|308
|14
|Boston
|48
|20
|117
|6
|333
|13
|Baltimore
|37
|19
|121
|0
|286
|12
|Seattle
|49
|13
|128
|2
|332
|11
|Cleveland
|36
|17
|111
|3
|279
|13
|Texas
|44
|16
|140
|2
|329
|12
|Kansas City
|35
|13
|130
|4
|256
|15
