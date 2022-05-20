THROUGH MAY 19

N.Y. Yankees28102.86384014340.1276115108
Houston25142.9639708343.1279127113
Minnesota22163.3538409336.0289135125
L.A. Angels24163.43407111354.2279148135
Tampa Bay23153.47383011337.1275152130
Detroit13253.6038408330.1279149132
Toronto20183.67383015333.2300152136
Chicago White Sox19193.71383016340.0303162140
Oakland16243.79404010353.2319160149
Boston16223.8538217338.2282161145
Baltimore15243.8639307340.0324165146
Seattle17224.0539006340.0312169153
Cleveland16194.1335008309.2266161142
Texas17204.1437108328.0288163151
Kansas City14234.4937308327.0324179163
N.Y. Yankees2915103335313
Houston3019108131010
Minnesota391011013307
L.A. Angels3913120431110
Tampa Bay441491333015
Detroit37411722809
Toronto351110103038
Chicago White Sox3412146436419
Oakland3414122830814
Boston4820117633313
Baltimore3719121028612
Seattle4913128233211
Cleveland3617111327913
Texas4416140232912
Kansas City3513130425615

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

