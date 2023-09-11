THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

Toronto80633.66143131491277.01152579520
Seattle79643.76143142411277.11157584533
Tampa Bay88563.77144130411280.11111571537
Minnesota75683.91143102331281.01141590557
Cleveland68763.96144131421286.21193611566
Houston82623.9714462401286.11184625567
N.Y. Yankees71723.9914362351273.21119621565
Baltimore90524.0414290441274.01192610572
Texas78644.30142103271262.21171635603
Detroit66774.41143120361272.21189676624
Boston73704.6214330401264.01282700649
L.A. Angels67774.6814481421272.01245737662
Chicago White Sox55884.8714360241264.21212738684
Kansas City441005.2114463191251.01277768724
Oakland44995.6114340271253.21311830781
Toronto1735742021134235
Seattle1584736117128837
Tampa Bay150503949130757
Minnesota1715739816134344
Cleveland158464627116455
Houston181694786129032
N.Y. Yankees175784515127548
Baltimore1605742114128352
Texas1795143517118738
Detroit166464218119444
Boston1927443618124146
L.A. Angels1857855940128661
Chicago White Sox1968058013131452
Kansas City188684877112958
Oakland1918661428114565

