THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|80
|63
|3.66
|143
|13
|1
|49
|1277.0
|1152
|579
|520
|Seattle
|79
|64
|3.76
|143
|14
|2
|41
|1277.1
|1157
|584
|533
|Tampa Bay
|88
|56
|3.77
|144
|13
|0
|41
|1280.1
|1111
|571
|537
|Minnesota
|75
|68
|3.91
|143
|10
|2
|33
|1281.0
|1141
|590
|557
|Cleveland
|68
|76
|3.96
|144
|13
|1
|42
|1286.2
|1193
|611
|566
|Houston
|82
|62
|3.97
|144
|6
|2
|40
|1286.1
|1184
|625
|567
|N.Y. Yankees
|71
|72
|3.99
|143
|6
|2
|35
|1273.2
|1119
|621
|565
|Baltimore
|90
|52
|4.04
|142
|9
|0
|44
|1274.0
|1192
|610
|572
|Texas
|78
|64
|4.30
|142
|10
|3
|27
|1262.2
|1171
|635
|603
|Detroit
|66
|77
|4.41
|143
|12
|0
|36
|1272.2
|1189
|676
|624
|Boston
|73
|70
|4.62
|143
|3
|0
|40
|1264.0
|1282
|700
|649
|L.A. Angels
|67
|77
|4.68
|144
|8
|1
|42
|1272.0
|1245
|737
|662
|Chicago White Sox
|55
|88
|4.87
|143
|6
|0
|24
|1264.2
|1212
|738
|684
|Kansas City
|44
|100
|5.21
|144
|6
|3
|19
|1251.0
|1277
|768
|724
|Oakland
|44
|99
|5.61
|143
|4
|0
|27
|1253.2
|1311
|830
|781
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|173
|57
|420
|21
|1342
|35
|Seattle
|158
|47
|361
|17
|1288
|37
|Tampa Bay
|150
|50
|394
|9
|1307
|57
|Minnesota
|171
|57
|398
|16
|1343
|44
|Cleveland
|158
|46
|462
|7
|1164
|55
|Houston
|181
|69
|478
|6
|1290
|32
|N.Y. Yankees
|175
|78
|451
|5
|1275
|48
|Baltimore
|160
|57
|421
|14
|1283
|52
|Texas
|179
|51
|435
|17
|1187
|38
|Detroit
|166
|46
|421
|8
|1194
|44
|Boston
|192
|74
|436
|18
|1241
|46
|L.A. Angels
|185
|78
|559
|40
|1286
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|196
|80
|580
|13
|1314
|52
|Kansas City
|188
|68
|487
|7
|1129
|58
|Oakland
|191
|86
|614
|28
|1145
|65
