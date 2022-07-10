THROUGH JULY 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|61
|24
|2.97
|85
|12
|0
|30
|764.0
|602
|262
|252
|Houston
|55
|29
|2.99
|84
|9
|2
|25
|743.2
|576
|281
|247
|Tampa Bay
|45
|39
|3.27
|84
|5
|0
|22
|748.2
|639
|322
|272
|Seattle
|44
|42
|3.56
|86
|5
|0
|18
|762.2
|676
|327
|302
|Minnesota
|47
|40
|3.76
|87
|9
|0
|18
|770.1
|692
|349
|322
|Boston
|46
|39
|3.78
|85
|7
|3
|18
|761.1
|673
|353
|320
|L.A. Angels
|38
|48
|3.88
|86
|10
|1
|21
|758.2
|673
|358
|327
|Baltimore
|42
|44
|3.95
|86
|8
|0
|23
|759.2
|742
|369
|333
|Texas
|39
|43
|3.95
|82
|5
|1
|19
|728.1
|662
|354
|320
|Cleveland
|41
|41
|4.00
|82
|3
|0
|21
|726.1
|667
|362
|323
|Detroit
|36
|48
|4.03
|84
|6
|0
|22
|735.0
|664
|356
|329
|Chicago White Sox
|40
|43
|4.10
|83
|9
|0
|24
|748.0
|693
|395
|341
|Toronto
|45
|41
|4.10
|86
|6
|0
|24
|763.0
|731
|382
|348
|Oakland
|29
|57
|4.31
|86
|5
|0
|19
|751.1
|721
|387
|360
|Kansas City
|31
|52
|5.04
|83
|5
|0
|18
|729.0
|760
|436
|408
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|77
|32
|219
|6
|775
|20
|Houston
|75
|36
|242
|2
|732
|23
|Tampa Bay
|95
|37
|218
|7
|734
|34
|Seattle
|106
|28
|245
|12
|721
|27
|Minnesota
|100
|31
|254
|4
|701
|27
|Boston
|90
|38
|268
|7
|730
|32
|L.A. Angels
|96
|29
|268
|8
|718
|34
|Baltimore
|90
|37
|242
|4
|628
|24
|Texas
|80
|37
|279
|7
|665
|35
|Cleveland
|95
|33
|252
|9
|669
|30
|Detroit
|83
|21
|256
|4
|636
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|95
|20
|309
|10
|776
|34
|Toronto
|100
|37
|238
|7
|714
|17
|Oakland
|95
|35
|278
|17
|646
|33
|Kansas City
|94
|34
|332
|8
|603
|47
