THROUGH JULY 9

N.Y. Yankees61242.978512030764.0602262252
Houston55292.99849225743.2576281247
Tampa Bay45393.27845022748.2639322272
Seattle44423.56865018762.2676327302
Minnesota47403.76879018770.1692349322
Boston46393.78857318761.1673353320
L.A. Angels38483.888610121758.2673358327
Baltimore42443.95868023759.2742369333
Texas39433.95825119728.1662354320
Cleveland41414.00823021726.1667362323
Detroit36484.03846022735.0664356329
Chicago White Sox40434.10839024748.0693395341
Toronto45414.10866024763.0731382348
Oakland29574.31865019751.1721387360
Kansas City31525.04835018729.0760436408
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees7732219677520
Houston7536242273223
Tampa Bay9537218773434
Seattle106282451272127
Minnesota10031254470127
Boston9038268773032
L.A. Angels9629268871834
Baltimore9037242462824
Texas8037279766535
Cleveland9533252966930
Detroit8321256463623
Chicago White Sox95203091077634
Toronto10037238771417
Oakland95352781764633
Kansas City9434332860347

