THROUGH MAY 11
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|30
|9
|2.93
|39
|7
|0
|10
|347.2
|265
|118
|113
|Minnesota
|21
|17
|3.29
|38
|3
|0
|11
|342.1
|275
|138
|125
|Houston
|19
|18
|3.36
|37
|3
|0
|10
|329.2
|293
|140
|123
|Seattle
|18
|19
|3.37
|37
|3
|1
|12
|336.2
|290
|143
|126
|Texas
|23
|14
|3.60
|37
|3
|1
|8
|327.1
|275
|145
|131
|N.Y. Yankees
|21
|18
|3.67
|39
|3
|1
|8
|345.1
|291
|155
|141
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|3.72
|37
|3
|0
|15
|334.0
|314
|151
|138
|Toronto
|21
|16
|4.09
|37
|5
|0
|11
|325.2
|302
|163
|148
|L.A. Angels
|20
|18
|4.24
|38
|4
|0
|13
|337.2
|300
|184
|159
|Baltimore
|24
|13
|4.24
|37
|3
|0
|11
|331.0
|315
|163
|156
|Detroit
|17
|19
|4.33
|36
|3
|0
|9
|322.0
|286
|166
|155
|Boston
|22
|16
|4.89
|38
|0
|0
|11
|335.0
|338
|194
|182
|Kansas City
|12
|27
|5.38
|39
|1
|1
|5
|342.2
|352
|215
|205
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|26
|5.67
|39
|1
|0
|6
|342.2
|358
|236
|216
|Oakland
|8
|31
|7.34
|39
|0
|0
|4
|341.0
|388
|293
|278
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|24
|19
|126
|3
|333
|14
|Minnesota
|35
|9
|111
|8
|369
|16
|Houston
|36
|17
|107
|1
|357
|11
|Seattle
|25
|9
|101
|9
|346
|8
|Texas
|32
|15
|104
|4
|317
|11
|N.Y. Yankees
|42
|24
|131
|1
|361
|11
|Cleveland
|35
|9
|104
|2
|276
|18
|Toronto
|46
|14
|111
|4
|341
|6
|L.A. Angels
|37
|28
|136
|6
|334
|21
|Baltimore
|46
|13
|121
|7
|329
|17
|Detroit
|51
|13
|101
|2
|274
|11
|Boston
|50
|23
|112
|1
|317
|13
|Kansas City
|51
|18
|137
|1
|322
|18
|Chicago White Sox
|64
|26
|159
|3
|379
|10
|Oakland
|68
|29
|193
|5
|283
|23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.