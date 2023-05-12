THROUGH MAY 11

Tampa Bay3092.93397010347.2265118113
Minnesota21173.29383011342.1275138125
Houston19183.36373010329.2293140123
Seattle18193.37373112336.2290143126
Texas23143.6037318327.1275145131
N.Y. Yankees21183.6739318345.1291155141
Cleveland17203.72373015334.0314151138
Toronto21164.09375011325.2302163148
L.A. Angels20184.24384013337.2300184159
Baltimore24134.24373011331.0315163156
Detroit17194.3336309322.0286166155
Boston22164.89380011335.0338194182
Kansas City12275.3839115342.2352215205
Chicago White Sox13265.6739106342.2358236216
Oakland8317.3439004341.0388293278
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay2419126333314
Minnesota359111836916
Houston3617107135711
Seattle25910193468
Texas3215104431711
N.Y. Yankees4224131136111
Cleveland359104227618
Toronto461411143416
L.A. Angels3728136633421
Baltimore4613121732917
Detroit5113101227411
Boston5023112131713
Kansas City5118137132218
Chicago White Sox6426159337910
Oakland6829193528323

