THROUGH OCTOBER 3

Houston104562.92160173521427.11114516463
N.Y. Yankees98613.29159161461426.21152556522
Tampa Bay86743.37160100441423.01245602533
Cleveland90703.4916081501438.01240629557
Seattle87723.57159100391419.01251607563
L.A. Angels73873.79160172381418.11231663597
Toronto91693.88160100461424.11342673614
Chicago White Sox80803.89160142481429.21318704618
Baltimore82783.97160152451415.11385679624
Minnesota77833.99160170271420.01304675629
Detroit66934.0015980381394.01303692620
Texas66934.24159101351408.01327734664
Boston76844.5616094381417.01402784718
Oakland581024.5716070331407.11381767715
Kansas City65954.6716090331400.01470796726
Houston134594556149356
N.Y. Yankees1536443910143339
Tampa Bay1696537615137154
Cleveland1705743414136847
Seattle1825544024136344
L.A. Angels1676053222136562
Toronto1797541815137629
Chicago White Sox1634952415143264
Baltimore170634368119447
Minnesota1836346619132249
Detroit160545009116658
Texas1637057116128765
Boston1837151817133460
Oakland1946950136119162
Kansas City1726858415118086

