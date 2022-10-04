THROUGH OCTOBER 3
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|104
|56
|2.92
|160
|17
|3
|52
|1427.1
|1114
|516
|463
|N.Y. Yankees
|98
|61
|3.29
|159
|16
|1
|46
|1426.2
|1152
|556
|522
|Tampa Bay
|86
|74
|3.37
|160
|10
|0
|44
|1423.0
|1245
|602
|533
|Cleveland
|90
|70
|3.49
|160
|8
|1
|50
|1438.0
|1240
|629
|557
|Seattle
|87
|72
|3.57
|159
|10
|0
|39
|1419.0
|1251
|607
|563
|L.A. Angels
|73
|87
|3.79
|160
|17
|2
|38
|1418.1
|1231
|663
|597
|Toronto
|91
|69
|3.88
|160
|10
|0
|46
|1424.1
|1342
|673
|614
|Chicago White Sox
|80
|80
|3.89
|160
|14
|2
|48
|1429.2
|1318
|704
|618
|Baltimore
|82
|78
|3.97
|160
|15
|2
|45
|1415.1
|1385
|679
|624
|Minnesota
|77
|83
|3.99
|160
|17
|0
|27
|1420.0
|1304
|675
|629
|Detroit
|66
|93
|4.00
|159
|8
|0
|38
|1394.0
|1303
|692
|620
|Texas
|66
|93
|4.24
|159
|10
|1
|35
|1408.0
|1327
|734
|664
|Boston
|76
|84
|4.56
|160
|9
|4
|38
|1417.0
|1402
|784
|718
|Oakland
|58
|102
|4.57
|160
|7
|0
|33
|1407.1
|1381
|767
|715
|Kansas City
|65
|95
|4.67
|160
|9
|0
|33
|1400.0
|1470
|796
|726
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|134
|59
|455
|6
|1493
|56
|N.Y. Yankees
|153
|64
|439
|10
|1433
|39
|Tampa Bay
|169
|65
|376
|15
|1371
|54
|Cleveland
|170
|57
|434
|14
|1368
|47
|Seattle
|182
|55
|440
|24
|1363
|44
|L.A. Angels
|167
|60
|532
|22
|1365
|62
|Toronto
|179
|75
|418
|15
|1376
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|163
|49
|524
|15
|1432
|64
|Baltimore
|170
|63
|436
|8
|1194
|47
|Minnesota
|183
|63
|466
|19
|1322
|49
|Detroit
|160
|54
|500
|9
|1166
|58
|Texas
|163
|70
|571
|16
|1287
|65
|Boston
|183
|71
|518
|17
|1334
|60
|Oakland
|194
|69
|501
|36
|1191
|62
|Kansas City
|172
|68
|584
|15
|1180
|86
