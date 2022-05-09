THROUGH MAY 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|19
|8
|2.60
|27
|3
|0
|10
|242.2
|196
|75
|70
|Houston
|18
|11
|2.95
|29
|4
|0
|8
|256.1
|201
|94
|84
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|3.11
|29
|4
|0
|7
|255.0
|208
|92
|88
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|3.25
|29
|2
|0
|8
|257.1
|204
|115
|93
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|13
|3.34
|27
|2
|0
|12
|240.0
|199
|102
|89
|Detroit
|8
|19
|3.55
|27
|2
|0
|5
|233.1
|199
|110
|92
|L.A. Angels
|19
|11
|3.55
|30
|5
|0
|9
|266.0
|214
|112
|105
|Seattle
|13
|16
|3.65
|29
|0
|0
|3
|254.0
|223
|117
|103
|Baltimore
|11
|17
|3.71
|28
|3
|0
|5
|245.0
|231
|117
|101
|Boston
|10
|19
|3.71
|29
|2
|0
|5
|259.1
|216
|118
|107
|Oakland
|10
|18
|3.81
|28
|2
|0
|7
|245.2
|222
|113
|104
|Toronto
|17
|13
|3.83
|30
|2
|0
|13
|265.1
|248
|125
|113
|Cleveland
|14
|14
|3.99
|28
|0
|0
|6
|245.2
|205
|122
|109
|Texas
|11
|15
|4.07
|26
|1
|0
|5
|230.0
|195
|111
|104
|Kansas City
|9
|16
|4.50
|25
|3
|0
|5
|222.0
|216
|117
|111
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|19
|12
|78
|3
|253
|8
|Houston
|23
|17
|80
|1
|231
|10
|Minnesota
|30
|7
|77
|1
|262
|5
|Tampa Bay
|29
|11
|79
|3
|256
|13
|Chicago White Sox
|17
|11
|109
|4
|262
|15
|Detroit
|26
|2
|81
|2
|196
|6
|L.A. Angels
|30
|10
|86
|4
|237
|5
|Seattle
|36
|9
|95
|1
|243
|6
|Baltimore
|23
|13
|88
|0
|204
|9
|Boston
|31
|16
|97
|6
|263
|11
|Oakland
|26
|10
|83
|5
|221
|12
|Toronto
|27
|8
|79
|0
|242
|7
|Cleveland
|24
|12
|87
|2
|230
|10
|Texas
|35
|14
|99
|1
|229
|7
|Kansas City
|22
|8
|91
|4
|173
|8
