THROUGH MAY 8

N.Y. Yankees1982.60273010242.21967570
Houston18112.9529408256.12019484
Minnesota18113.1129407255.02089288
Tampa Bay18113.2529208257.120411593
Chicago White Sox14133.34272012240.019910289
Detroit8193.5527205233.119911092
L.A. Angels19113.5530509266.0214112105
Seattle13163.6529003254.0223117103
Baltimore11173.7128305245.0231117101
Boston10193.7129205259.1216118107
Oakland10183.8128207245.2222113104
Toronto17133.83302013265.1248125113
Cleveland14143.9928006245.2205122109
Texas11154.0726105230.0195111104
Kansas City9164.5025305222.0216117111
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees19127832538
Houston231780123110
Minnesota3077712625
Tampa Bay291179325613
Chicago White Sox1711109426215
Detroit2628121966
L.A. Angels30108642375
Seattle3699512436
Baltimore23138802049
Boston311697626311
Oakland261083522112
Toronto2787902427
Cleveland241287223010
Texas35149912297
Kansas City2289141738

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

