THROUGH JUNE 26
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|53
|20
|2.94
|73
|11
|0
|25
|658.1
|518
|223
|215
|Houston
|45
|27
|3.05
|72
|8
|1
|21
|636.2
|508
|247
|216
|Tampa Bay
|40
|32
|3.18
|72
|5
|0
|21
|643.1
|531
|273
|227
|Boston
|42
|31
|3.54
|73
|6
|3
|17
|653.1
|563
|286
|257
|Seattle
|34
|40
|3.74
|74
|4
|0
|14
|652.2
|582
|294
|271
|Cleveland
|36
|32
|3.75
|68
|2
|0
|19
|604.0
|535
|282
|252
|Minnesota
|41
|33
|3.78
|74
|8
|0
|18
|655.0
|594
|296
|275
|L.A. Angels
|35
|40
|3.79
|75
|10
|1
|19
|665.1
|575
|308
|280
|Texas
|34
|37
|3.94
|71
|5
|1
|17
|632.2
|568
|303
|277
|Toronto
|40
|32
|4.04
|72
|6
|0
|22
|639.0
|613
|316
|287
|Baltimore
|34
|40
|4.06
|74
|7
|0
|18
|653.1
|653
|327
|295
|Detroit
|28
|44
|4.12
|72
|6
|0
|17
|629.0
|570
|313
|288
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|37
|4.13
|71
|7
|0
|22
|640.0
|600
|345
|294
|Oakland
|25
|49
|4.41
|74
|5
|0
|16
|649.1
|634
|342
|318
|Kansas City
|26
|45
|4.98
|71
|5
|0
|14
|624.0
|638
|367
|345
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|28
|188
|6
|669
|18
|Houston
|63
|34
|207
|2
|615
|21
|Tampa Bay
|80
|30
|183
|7
|633
|29
|Boston
|78
|30
|210
|7
|617
|26
|Seattle
|94
|23
|215
|11
|615
|25
|Cleveland
|75
|28
|206
|8
|563
|23
|Minnesota
|86
|23
|214
|3
|604
|20
|L.A. Angels
|81
|28
|236
|8
|608
|27
|Texas
|66
|31
|249
|6
|586
|30
|Toronto
|79
|31
|191
|4
|599
|15
|Baltimore
|78
|33
|213
|4
|520
|21
|Detroit
|74
|16
|217
|4
|559
|20
|Chicago White Sox
|79
|19
|268
|9
|674
|31
|Oakland
|80
|32
|250
|17
|558
|33
|Kansas City
|75
|26
|279
|7
|513
|41
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.