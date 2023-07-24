THROUGH JULY 23
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|61
|42
|3.70
|103
|10
|0
|27
|910.2
|769
|396
|374
|Houston
|56
|44
|3.72
|100
|5
|1
|31
|893.2
|805
|410
|369
|Minnesota
|53
|48
|3.72
|101
|8
|2
|23
|905.0
|775
|396
|374
|Seattle
|50
|49
|3.81
|99
|9
|2
|23
|885.0
|792
|415
|375
|Toronto
|55
|45
|3.85
|100
|11
|1
|34
|889.1
|811
|411
|380
|N.Y. Yankees
|53
|47
|3.87
|100
|6
|2
|29
|892.1
|783
|425
|384
|Cleveland
|49
|50
|3.88
|99
|10
|1
|30
|888.1
|815
|413
|383
|Texas
|59
|41
|4.11
|100
|7
|3
|19
|886.1
|805
|429
|405
|Baltimore
|61
|38
|4.19
|99
|4
|0
|33
|889.1
|850
|440
|414
|Boston
|53
|47
|4.33
|100
|2
|0
|28
|883.0
|856
|463
|425
|Detroit
|45
|54
|4.43
|99
|8
|0
|23
|883.2
|815
|473
|435
|L.A. Angels
|51
|49
|4.47
|100
|6
|0
|31
|885.0
|838
|482
|440
|Chicago White Sox
|41
|60
|4.59
|101
|4
|0
|18
|897.0
|831
|499
|457
|Kansas City
|28
|73
|5.25
|101
|4
|1
|13
|877.1
|893
|543
|512
|Oakland
|28
|74
|5.89
|102
|2
|0
|17
|899.0
|938
|622
|588
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|107
|42
|309
|7
|924
|40
|Houston
|114
|48
|318
|6
|924
|26
|Minnesota
|108
|34
|281
|15
|973
|26
|Seattle
|109
|29
|259
|11
|896
|29
|Toronto
|127
|44
|300
|10
|947
|24
|N.Y. Yankees
|119
|54
|331
|3
|874
|30
|Cleveland
|99
|30
|310
|5
|795
|36
|Texas
|113
|37
|289
|10
|797
|22
|Baltimore
|115
|40
|307
|11
|907
|42
|Boston
|128
|44
|287
|8
|863
|33
|Detroit
|117
|34
|283
|7
|820
|33
|L.A. Angels
|122
|58
|371
|23
|910
|44
|Chicago White Sox
|139
|52
|400
|9
|967
|36
|Kansas City
|121
|35
|361
|5
|795
|43
|Oakland
|144
|64
|436
|18
|813
|45
