THROUGH JULY 23

Tampa Bay61423.7010310027910.2769396374
Houston56443.721005131893.2805410369
Minnesota53483.721018223905.0775396374
Seattle50493.81999223885.0792415375
Toronto55453.8510011134889.1811411380
N.Y. Yankees53473.871006229892.1783425384
Cleveland49503.889910130888.1815413383
Texas59414.111007319886.1805429405
Baltimore61384.19994033889.1850440414
Boston53474.331002028883.0856463425
Detroit45544.43998023883.2815473435
L.A. Angels51494.471006031885.0838482440
Chicago White Sox41604.591014018897.0831499457
Kansas City28735.251014113877.1893543512
Oakland28745.891022017899.0938622588
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay10742309792440
Houston11448318692426
Minnesota108342811597326
Seattle109292591189629
Toronto127443001094724
N.Y. Yankees11954331387430
Cleveland9930310579536
Texas113372891079722
Baltimore115403071190742
Boston12844287886333
Detroit11734283782033
L.A. Angels122583712391044
Chicago White Sox13952400996736
Kansas City12135361579543
Oakland144644361881345

