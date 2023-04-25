THROUGH APRIL 24

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay2032.7223604205.01426462
N.Y. Yankees13103.1623314205.01627872
Minnesota13103.2523207204.21638074
Houston12113.4423105206.21899479
Texas1483.4622103195.01668675
Seattle10123.7322207202.21769784
Cleveland11124.0423109209.120110294
Baltimore1574.1222306196.21809490
L.A. Angels11124.1523308203.218210894
Toronto1494.37231010202.018410698
Detroit8134.7121104189.016810499
Boston12125.1224006211.0211126120
Chicago White Sox7165.4423103200.1207130121
Kansas City5185.5123003202.2212129124
Oakland5187.9823003203.0236188180
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay14117022137
N.Y. Yankees20147402198
Minnesota2465802237
Houston23126912277
Texas1766732068
Seattle1767682046
Cleveland22665217617
Baltimore25864420010
L.A. Angels232086519212
Toronto3097022012
Detroit31106311677
Boston33177602129
Chicago White Sox321710522269
Kansas City3497601896
Oakland4321120416518

