THROUGH APRIL 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0.47
|2
|1
|0
|0
|19.0
|12
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|1.59
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17.0
|11
|4
|3
|Seattle
|2
|0
|2.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|18.0
|8
|4
|4
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|2.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|18.0
|15
|4
|4
|Houston
|2
|1
|2.08
|3
|0
|0
|1
|26.0
|23
|9
|6
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|0
|2.70
|2
|0
|0
|1
|20.0
|14
|7
|6
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|14
|6
|6
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|1
|3.57
|2
|0
|0
|1
|17.2
|15
|7
|7
|Baltimore
|0
|2
|3.94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16.0
|16
|7
|7
|Boston
|0
|2
|4.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|13
|10
|8
|Detroit
|1
|1
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|18
|9
|9
|L.A. Angels
|1
|2
|5.33
|3
|1
|0
|1
|27.0
|24
|16
|16
|Toronto
|2
|0
|5.50
|2
|0
|0
|2
|18.0
|17
|11
|11
|Oakland
|0
|2
|7.31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16.0
|18
|13
|13
|Texas
|0
|2
|7.88
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16.0
|18
|14
|14
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|5
|0
|15
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|1
|Seattle
|3
|2
|6
|0
|20
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|4
|0
|24
|0
|Houston
|2
|1
|6
|0
|25
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|1
|7
|1
|23
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|11
|0
|18
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|9
|0
|23
|0
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|6
|0
|14
|0
|Boston
|5
|2
|7
|2
|20
|0
|Detroit
|2
|0
|3
|0
|8
|0
|L.A. Angels
|8
|1
|8
|1
|23
|0
|Toronto
|3
|1
|6
|0
|8
|1
|Oakland
|4
|1
|9
|0
|15
|0
|Texas
|3
|2
|7
|0
|14
|0
