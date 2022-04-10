THROUGH APRIL 9

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Kansas City200.47210019.01211
Cleveland021.59200017.01143
Seattle202.00200218.0844
Tampa Bay202.00200218.01544
Houston212.08300126.02396
N.Y. Yankees202.70200120.01476
Minnesota023.00200018.01466
Chicago White Sox113.57200117.21577
Baltimore023.94200016.01677
Boston024.00200018.013108
Detroit114.50200018.01899
L.A. Angels125.33310127.0241616
Toronto205.50200218.0171111
Oakland027.31200016.0181313
Texas027.88200016.0181414
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Kansas City0150151
Cleveland004091
Seattle3260200
Tampa Bay2240240
Houston2160250
N.Y. Yankees2171230
Minnesota21110181
Chicago White Sox1290230
Baltimore1060140
Boston5272200
Detroit203080
L.A. Angels8181230
Toronto316081
Oakland4190150
Texas3270140

