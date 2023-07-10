THROUGH JULY 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|50
|41
|3.66
|91
|5
|1
|26
|814.0
|734
|368
|331
|Minnesota
|45
|46
|3.68
|91
|8
|2
|18
|814.0
|693
|353
|333
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|3.70
|93
|9
|0
|25
|823.0
|698
|357
|338
|Seattle
|45
|44
|3.74
|89
|7
|2
|20
|795.0
|705
|368
|330
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|42
|3.80
|91
|6
|2
|26
|812.0
|715
|380
|343
|Cleveland
|45
|45
|3.81
|90
|8
|1
|28
|810.1
|748
|372
|343
|Toronto
|50
|41
|3.85
|91
|10
|1
|31
|809.2
|742
|376
|346
|Texas
|52
|39
|4.01
|91
|6
|3
|16
|805.1
|720
|383
|359
|Baltimore
|54
|35
|4.14
|89
|4
|0
|27
|799.1
|768
|394
|368
|Boston
|48
|43
|4.33
|91
|1
|0
|26
|805.0
|785
|424
|387
|L.A. Angels
|45
|46
|4.42
|91
|6
|0
|29
|802.0
|753
|434
|394
|Detroit
|39
|50
|4.47
|89
|6
|0
|18
|795.2
|742
|432
|395
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|54
|4.53
|92
|4
|0
|17
|818.1
|760
|449
|412
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|5.27
|91
|4
|1
|13
|790.1
|813
|492
|463
|Oakland
|25
|67
|6.04
|92
|1
|0
|14
|809.0
|864
|577
|543
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|101
|43
|284
|4
|843
|24
|Minnesota
|95
|26
|255
|15
|870
|22
|Tampa Bay
|96
|41
|291
|7
|827
|35
|Seattle
|89
|23
|228
|11
|785
|25
|N.Y. Yankees
|99
|50
|298
|1
|783
|24
|Cleveland
|91
|28
|273
|4
|711
|35
|Toronto
|117
|36
|265
|8
|867
|20
|Texas
|98
|34
|257
|7
|730
|18
|Baltimore
|107
|33
|272
|11
|821
|34
|Boston
|117
|39
|260
|7
|768
|31
|L.A. Angels
|106
|53
|337
|20
|803
|42
|Detroit
|110
|30
|252
|6
|745
|31
|Chicago White Sox
|125
|45
|350
|7
|885
|30
|Kansas City
|106
|31
|330
|3
|720
|41
|Oakland
|130
|60
|397
|18
|725
|43
