THROUGH OCTOBER 1
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|99
|61
|3.69
|160
|13
|1
|42
|1438.1
|1256
|648
|590
|N.Y. Yankees
|91
|69
|3.71
|160
|12
|3
|47
|1417.1
|1219
|657
|584
|Chicago White Sox
|92
|68
|3.72
|160
|13
|4
|42
|1385.1
|1189
|627
|572
|Houston
|93
|67
|3.75
|160
|8
|2
|34
|1427.0
|1209
|648
|594
|Toronto
|89
|71
|3.92
|160
|14
|1
|34
|1387.1
|1242
|658
|605
|Oakland
|86
|74
|3.96
|160
|11
|3
|39
|1416.2
|1337
|670
|624
|Boston
|90
|70
|4.26
|160
|7
|0
|47
|1401.0
|1397
|741
|663
|Seattle
|89
|71
|4.29
|160
|10
|1
|50
|1422.1
|1338
|737
|678
|Detroit
|76
|84
|4.32
|160
|7
|2
|41
|1402.2
|1354
|749
|674
|Cleveland
|79
|81
|4.35
|160
|8
|0
|39
|1391.0
|1268
|720
|672
|Kansas City
|74
|86
|4.64
|160
|7
|1
|37
|1399.1
|1357
|777
|722
|L.A. Angels
|76
|84
|4.69
|160
|4
|1
|39
|1404.2
|1356
|795
|732
|Texas
|59
|101
|4.80
|160
|3
|0
|31
|1406.1
|1390
|807
|750
|Minnesota
|71
|89
|4.88
|160
|8
|1
|41
|1401.1
|1380
|831
|760
|Baltimore
|52
|108
|5.77
|160
|5
|1
|26
|1386.0
|1492
|934
|889
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|183
|54
|431
|27
|1460
|63
|N.Y. Yankees
|191
|56
|484
|10
|1550
|84
|Chicago White Sox
|181
|51
|479
|16
|1568
|80
|Houston
|183
|69
|543
|12
|1442
|72
|Toronto
|208
|72
|470
|10
|1447
|53
|Oakland
|183
|64
|434
|11
|1319
|63
|Boston
|175
|79
|535
|29
|1502
|63
|Seattle
|193
|69
|475
|21
|1311
|58
|Detroit
|197
|82
|565
|10
|1241
|80
|Cleveland
|214
|59
|515
|12
|1379
|52
|Kansas City
|186
|62
|589
|16
|1325
|86
|L.A. Angels
|187
|74
|583
|17
|1436
|55
|Texas
|231
|59
|509
|11
|1221
|66
|Minnesota
|239
|60
|480
|13
|1299
|47
|Baltimore
|249
|66
|559
|12
|1224
|86