THROUGH OCTOBER 1

Tampa Bay99613.69160131421438.11256648590
N.Y. Yankees91693.71160123471417.11219657584
Chicago White Sox92683.72160134421385.11189627572
Houston93673.7516082341427.01209648594
Toronto89713.92160141341387.11242658605
Oakland86743.96160113391416.21337670624
Boston90704.2616070471401.01397741663
Seattle89714.29160101501422.11338737678
Detroit76844.3216072411402.21354749674
Cleveland79814.3516080391391.01268720672
Kansas City74864.6416071371399.11357777722
L.A. Angels76844.6916041391404.21356795732
Texas591014.8016030311406.11390807750
Minnesota71894.8816081411401.11380831760
Baltimore521085.7716051261386.01492934889
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay1835443127146063
N.Y. Yankees1915648410155084
Chicago White Sox1815147916156880
Houston1836954312144272
Toronto2087247010144753
Oakland1836443411131963
Boston1757953529150263
Seattle1936947521131158
Detroit1978256510124180
Cleveland2145951512137952
Kansas City1866258916132586
L.A. Angels1877458317143655
Texas2315950911122166
Minnesota2396048013129947
Baltimore2496655912122486

