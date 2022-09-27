THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|101
|53
|2.92
|154
|17
|3
|50
|1372.1
|1070
|497
|446
|N.Y. Yankees
|94
|59
|3.35
|153
|15
|1
|44
|1372.2
|1122
|545
|511
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|3.40
|153
|10
|0
|43
|1361.2
|1188
|581
|515
|Cleveland
|86
|67
|3.52
|153
|8
|1
|47
|1371.0
|1189
|601
|536
|Seattle
|83
|69
|3.56
|152
|10
|0
|38
|1354.0
|1202
|576
|535
|L.A. Angels
|67
|86
|3.87
|153
|17
|2
|33
|1355.0
|1192
|646
|583
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|77
|3.90
|153
|14
|2
|44
|1369.2
|1259
|680
|594
|Baltimore
|80
|73
|3.92
|153
|15
|2
|43
|1357.2
|1326
|643
|592
|Toronto
|87
|67
|3.93
|154
|8
|0
|43
|1372.1
|1301
|656
|599
|Minnesota
|74
|79
|4.06
|153
|15
|0
|27
|1360.0
|1263
|656
|613
|Detroit
|60
|92
|4.07
|152
|8
|0
|34
|1330.0
|1242
|671
|601
|Texas
|65
|87
|4.23
|152
|9
|1
|35
|1348.0
|1263
|703
|634
|Boston
|72
|81
|4.51
|153
|9
|4
|35
|1357.0
|1322
|743
|680
|Oakland
|56
|97
|4.61
|153
|7
|0
|33
|1347.2
|1323
|741
|691
|Kansas City
|63
|90
|4.70
|153
|9
|0
|32
|1339.1
|1410
|764
|700
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|128
|58
|434
|6
|1432
|55
|N.Y. Yankees
|151
|62
|417
|10
|1379
|38
|Tampa Bay
|166
|65
|363
|11
|1315
|51
|Cleveland
|164
|55
|418
|14
|1302
|45
|Seattle
|169
|54
|419
|23
|1299
|44
|L.A. Angels
|165
|59
|513
|22
|1298
|59
|Chicago White Sox
|157
|45
|502
|14
|1362
|63
|Baltimore
|162
|58
|409
|6
|1142
|42
|Toronto
|177
|72
|405
|15
|1327
|26
|Minnesota
|179
|60
|455
|19
|1262
|46
|Detroit
|156
|53
|468
|9
|1109
|54
|Texas
|154
|68
|542
|16
|1242
|64
|Boston
|167
|69
|504
|17
|1276
|55
|Oakland
|187
|66
|482
|32
|1120
|59
|Kansas City
|166
|64
|566
|13
|1122
|80
