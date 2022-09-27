THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston101532.92154173501372.11070497446
N.Y. Yankees94593.35153151441372.21122545511
Tampa Bay84693.40153100431361.21188581515
Cleveland86673.5215381471371.01189601536
Seattle83693.56152100381354.01202576535
L.A. Angels67863.87153172331355.01192646583
Chicago White Sox76773.90153142441369.21259680594
Baltimore80733.92153152431357.21326643592
Toronto87673.9315480431372.11301656599
Minnesota74794.06153150271360.01263656613
Detroit60924.0715280341330.01242671601
Texas65874.2315291351348.01263703634
Boston72814.5115394351357.01322743680
Oakland56974.6115370331347.21323741691
Kansas City63904.7015390321339.11410764700
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston128584346143255
N.Y. Yankees1516241710137938
Tampa Bay1666536311131551
Cleveland1645541814130245
Seattle1695441923129944
L.A. Angels1655951322129859
Chicago White Sox1574550214136263
Baltimore162584096114242
Toronto1777240515132726
Minnesota1796045519126246
Detroit156534689110954
Texas1546854216124264
Boston1676950417127655
Oakland1876648232112059
Kansas City1666456613112280

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you