THROUGH JUNE 11

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees43162.84599021533.1421176168
Houston36233.08597116520.1424201178
Tampa Bay34253.31594018530.0454233195
Toronto34243.65585021512.1476229208
Cleveland28273.67552011485.0406224198
Detroit24343.67586016507.0432229207
Boston31293.67605311536.1460244219
Minnesota35263.84615015539.0497247230
Texas27313.92583113514.2463247224
L.A. Angels29323.92617115539.1471259235
Seattle27324.10592011517.2478257236
Chicago White Sox27304.13575020510.0481275234
Baltimore25354.19604011532.1529277248
Oakland21404.36614013536.1518278260
Kansas City20385.11584010509.0537307289
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees4723143454017
Houston5130171148919
Tampa Bay6523149551425
Toronto5620148247611
Cleveland5924156445520
Detroit5811168344915
Boston6727174752123
Minnesota7017181250717
Texas5724205449223
L.A. Angels6520188747523
Seattle8118181648716
Chicago White Sox6014230953529
Baltimore6628182441917
Oakland65241891446121
Kansas City6320227739929

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you