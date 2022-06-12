THROUGH JUNE 11
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|43
|16
|2.84
|59
|9
|0
|21
|533.1
|421
|176
|168
|Houston
|36
|23
|3.08
|59
|7
|1
|16
|520.1
|424
|201
|178
|Tampa Bay
|34
|25
|3.31
|59
|4
|0
|18
|530.0
|454
|233
|195
|Toronto
|34
|24
|3.65
|58
|5
|0
|21
|512.1
|476
|229
|208
|Cleveland
|28
|27
|3.67
|55
|2
|0
|11
|485.0
|406
|224
|198
|Detroit
|24
|34
|3.67
|58
|6
|0
|16
|507.0
|432
|229
|207
|Boston
|31
|29
|3.67
|60
|5
|3
|11
|536.1
|460
|244
|219
|Minnesota
|35
|26
|3.84
|61
|5
|0
|15
|539.0
|497
|247
|230
|Texas
|27
|31
|3.92
|58
|3
|1
|13
|514.2
|463
|247
|224
|L.A. Angels
|29
|32
|3.92
|61
|7
|1
|15
|539.1
|471
|259
|235
|Seattle
|27
|32
|4.10
|59
|2
|0
|11
|517.2
|478
|257
|236
|Chicago White Sox
|27
|30
|4.13
|57
|5
|0
|20
|510.0
|481
|275
|234
|Baltimore
|25
|35
|4.19
|60
|4
|0
|11
|532.1
|529
|277
|248
|Oakland
|21
|40
|4.36
|61
|4
|0
|13
|536.1
|518
|278
|260
|Kansas City
|20
|38
|5.11
|58
|4
|0
|10
|509.0
|537
|307
|289
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|47
|23
|143
|4
|540
|17
|Houston
|51
|30
|171
|1
|489
|19
|Tampa Bay
|65
|23
|149
|5
|514
|25
|Toronto
|56
|20
|148
|2
|476
|11
|Cleveland
|59
|24
|156
|4
|455
|20
|Detroit
|58
|11
|168
|3
|449
|15
|Boston
|67
|27
|174
|7
|521
|23
|Minnesota
|70
|17
|181
|2
|507
|17
|Texas
|57
|24
|205
|4
|492
|23
|L.A. Angels
|65
|20
|188
|7
|475
|23
|Seattle
|81
|18
|181
|6
|487
|16
|Chicago White Sox
|60
|14
|230
|9
|535
|29
|Baltimore
|66
|28
|182
|4
|419
|17
|Oakland
|65
|24
|189
|14
|461
|21
|Kansas City
|63
|20
|227
|7
|399
|29
