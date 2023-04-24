THROUGH APRIL 23

Tampa Bay1932.7122604196.01366159
N.Y. Yankees1393.0622314197.01527267
Houston12103.2222105198.21758671
Minnesota12103.3622207195.21577973
Texas1473.3721103187.01587970
Seattle10123.7322207202.21769784
L.A. Angels11113.9022308193.21689784
Cleveland11113.9522109200.11919688
Baltimore1474.1221305187.21739086
Toronto1394.4822109193.018110496
Detroit7134.8520103180.016310297
Boston12115.1023006203.0198121115
Chicago White Sox7155.4322103192.1199125116
Kansas City5175.5022003194.2205124119
Oakland4187.9722002193.0223178171
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay12106922047
N.Y. Yankees19146802148
Houston23116412167
Minnesota2465402137
Texas1756131977
Seattle1767682046
L.A. Angels182080418112
Cleveland21662216916
Baltimore23861419010
Toronto3086621952
Detroit2996211577
Boston33177502129
Chicago White Sox31179722209
Kansas City3496801835
Oakland4019116415717

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

