THROUGH AUGUST 6

Houston70392.9910911231965.2744359321
N.Y. Yankees70383.2410814034968.0786366349
Tampa Bay57503.451075031951.2842421365
Seattle58513.681095028969.0866424396
Baltimore56513.8410710030947.2921442404
Toronto59483.891076031950.0886454411
L.A. Angels46623.9210812124953.2845455415
Chicago White Sox54533.9210711131958.0888476417
Cleveland55523.931075126947.1868460414
Detroit43664.021096025949.2878477424
Minnesota57504.041079021949.0860458426
Texas48594.051078124952.0865474428
Oakland41674.271086027946.2890485449
Boston54554.311097323971.0928510465
Kansas City43654.691086023947.1975545494
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9449305397138
N.Y. Yankees10739284898628
Tampa Bay11749258791237
Seattle138353121591238
Baltimore11845294581630
Toronto12648284890820
L.A. Angels114403531093146
Chicago White Sox116273721296641
Cleveland11941306987336
Detroit10332342780235
Minnesota13237322488534
Texas110493751288445
Oakland126443392280843
Boston120543451391538
Kansas City115404131179160

