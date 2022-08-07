THROUGH AUGUST 6
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|70
|39
|2.99
|109
|11
|2
|31
|965.2
|744
|359
|321
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|38
|3.24
|108
|14
|0
|34
|968.0
|786
|366
|349
|Tampa Bay
|57
|50
|3.45
|107
|5
|0
|31
|951.2
|842
|421
|365
|Seattle
|58
|51
|3.68
|109
|5
|0
|28
|969.0
|866
|424
|396
|Baltimore
|56
|51
|3.84
|107
|10
|0
|30
|947.2
|921
|442
|404
|Toronto
|59
|48
|3.89
|107
|6
|0
|31
|950.0
|886
|454
|411
|L.A. Angels
|46
|62
|3.92
|108
|12
|1
|24
|953.2
|845
|455
|415
|Chicago White Sox
|54
|53
|3.92
|107
|11
|1
|31
|958.0
|888
|476
|417
|Cleveland
|55
|52
|3.93
|107
|5
|1
|26
|947.1
|868
|460
|414
|Detroit
|43
|66
|4.02
|109
|6
|0
|25
|949.2
|878
|477
|424
|Minnesota
|57
|50
|4.04
|107
|9
|0
|21
|949.0
|860
|458
|426
|Texas
|48
|59
|4.05
|107
|8
|1
|24
|952.0
|865
|474
|428
|Oakland
|41
|67
|4.27
|108
|6
|0
|27
|946.2
|890
|485
|449
|Boston
|54
|55
|4.31
|109
|7
|3
|23
|971.0
|928
|510
|465
|Kansas City
|43
|65
|4.69
|108
|6
|0
|23
|947.1
|975
|545
|494
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|94
|49
|305
|3
|971
|38
|N.Y. Yankees
|107
|39
|284
|8
|986
|28
|Tampa Bay
|117
|49
|258
|7
|912
|37
|Seattle
|138
|35
|312
|15
|912
|38
|Baltimore
|118
|45
|294
|5
|816
|30
|Toronto
|126
|48
|284
|8
|908
|20
|L.A. Angels
|114
|40
|353
|10
|931
|46
|Chicago White Sox
|116
|27
|372
|12
|966
|41
|Cleveland
|119
|41
|306
|9
|873
|36
|Detroit
|103
|32
|342
|7
|802
|35
|Minnesota
|132
|37
|322
|4
|885
|34
|Texas
|110
|49
|375
|12
|884
|45
|Oakland
|126
|44
|339
|22
|808
|43
|Boston
|120
|54
|345
|13
|915
|38
|Kansas City
|115
|40
|413
|11
|791
|60
