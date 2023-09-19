THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle82683.72150162421344.11212612555
Toronto83673.74150141501344.01214619559
Tampa Bay92593.77151130441343.01155599563
Cleveland72793.91151131441349.01248635586
Minnesota79723.92151112341351.01208622588
N.Y. Yankees76743.9715062401334.21173645588
Houston84673.9915162401347.11243660597
Baltimore94564.03150100451348.01257643604
Texas82684.32150113271331.21239671639
Detroit70804.37150120381336.21235705649
Boston75764.5315140411338.01338727673
L.A. Angels68824.6715081421327.01299774689
Chicago White Sox58934.9115161261336.21287789729
Kansas City491025.2215163231313.01338806761
Oakland461045.5515050271315.21367866812
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1675138118135938
Toronto1835945626140337
Tampa Bay161514089138961
Cleveland163494838122155
Minnesota1806041616141946
N.Y. Yankees182804756134652
Houston191714956135035
Baltimore1725744114132854
Texas1865545819124642
Detroit177474448127246
Boston1987846421133247
L.A. Angels1938157841134561
Chicago White Sox2058560913139956
Kansas City195705118118162
Oakland1999264728119567

