THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|82
|68
|3.72
|150
|16
|2
|42
|1344.1
|1212
|612
|555
|Toronto
|83
|67
|3.74
|150
|14
|1
|50
|1344.0
|1214
|619
|559
|Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|3.77
|151
|13
|0
|44
|1343.0
|1155
|599
|563
|Cleveland
|72
|79
|3.91
|151
|13
|1
|44
|1349.0
|1248
|635
|586
|Minnesota
|79
|72
|3.92
|151
|11
|2
|34
|1351.0
|1208
|622
|588
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|74
|3.97
|150
|6
|2
|40
|1334.2
|1173
|645
|588
|Houston
|84
|67
|3.99
|151
|6
|2
|40
|1347.1
|1243
|660
|597
|Baltimore
|94
|56
|4.03
|150
|10
|0
|45
|1348.0
|1257
|643
|604
|Texas
|82
|68
|4.32
|150
|11
|3
|27
|1331.2
|1239
|671
|639
|Detroit
|70
|80
|4.37
|150
|12
|0
|38
|1336.2
|1235
|705
|649
|Boston
|75
|76
|4.53
|151
|4
|0
|41
|1338.0
|1338
|727
|673
|L.A. Angels
|68
|82
|4.67
|150
|8
|1
|42
|1327.0
|1299
|774
|689
|Chicago White Sox
|58
|93
|4.91
|151
|6
|1
|26
|1336.2
|1287
|789
|729
|Kansas City
|49
|102
|5.22
|151
|6
|3
|23
|1313.0
|1338
|806
|761
|Oakland
|46
|104
|5.55
|150
|5
|0
|27
|1315.2
|1367
|866
|812
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|167
|51
|381
|18
|1359
|38
|Toronto
|183
|59
|456
|26
|1403
|37
|Tampa Bay
|161
|51
|408
|9
|1389
|61
|Cleveland
|163
|49
|483
|8
|1221
|55
|Minnesota
|180
|60
|416
|16
|1419
|46
|N.Y. Yankees
|182
|80
|475
|6
|1346
|52
|Houston
|191
|71
|495
|6
|1350
|35
|Baltimore
|172
|57
|441
|14
|1328
|54
|Texas
|186
|55
|458
|19
|1246
|42
|Detroit
|177
|47
|444
|8
|1272
|46
|Boston
|198
|78
|464
|21
|1332
|47
|L.A. Angels
|193
|81
|578
|41
|1345
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|205
|85
|609
|13
|1399
|56
|Kansas City
|195
|70
|511
|8
|1181
|62
|Oakland
|199
|92
|647
|28
|1195
|67
