THROUGH JULY 3

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Minnesota43433.61867118768.0656326308
Houston47383.64855124760.0693343307
N.Y. Yankees47383.67856225758.0659343309
Tampa Bay57303.71879025767.0651331316
Cleveland41433.80847127755.1689348319
Texas50353.92856315755.1656350329
Seattle41423.95836119743.0674360326
Toronto45403.958510127753.2699360331
L.A. Angels45424.22876029770.0716400361
Baltimore49344.27834026745.1731377354
Boston43424.40851023751.0727401367
Detroit37464.48834017739.2703403368
Chicago White Sox37494.55864016761.1701420385
Kansas City25605.24854112741.1756458432
Oakland23636.07860013758.0810544511
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Minnesota88252421581620
Houston9438260478621
N.Y. Yankees9147272174119
Tampa Bay9039282776232
Cleveland8426257465733
Texas9032242769118
Seattle87212201174925
Toronto11435257780719
L.A. Angels93483111677741
Baltimore102312561076833
Boston11037242572529
Detroit10426238669529
Chicago White Sox11742335782327
Kansas City9728313368237
Oakland125563791767341

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you