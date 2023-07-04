THROUGH JULY 3
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Minnesota
|43
|43
|3.61
|86
|7
|1
|18
|768.0
|656
|326
|308
|Houston
|47
|38
|3.64
|85
|5
|1
|24
|760.0
|693
|343
|307
|N.Y. Yankees
|47
|38
|3.67
|85
|6
|2
|25
|758.0
|659
|343
|309
|Tampa Bay
|57
|30
|3.71
|87
|9
|0
|25
|767.0
|651
|331
|316
|Cleveland
|41
|43
|3.80
|84
|7
|1
|27
|755.1
|689
|348
|319
|Texas
|50
|35
|3.92
|85
|6
|3
|15
|755.1
|656
|350
|329
|Seattle
|41
|42
|3.95
|83
|6
|1
|19
|743.0
|674
|360
|326
|Toronto
|45
|40
|3.95
|85
|10
|1
|27
|753.2
|699
|360
|331
|L.A. Angels
|45
|42
|4.22
|87
|6
|0
|29
|770.0
|716
|400
|361
|Baltimore
|49
|34
|4.27
|83
|4
|0
|26
|745.1
|731
|377
|354
|Boston
|43
|42
|4.40
|85
|1
|0
|23
|751.0
|727
|401
|367
|Detroit
|37
|46
|4.48
|83
|4
|0
|17
|739.2
|703
|403
|368
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|49
|4.55
|86
|4
|0
|16
|761.1
|701
|420
|385
|Kansas City
|25
|60
|5.24
|85
|4
|1
|12
|741.1
|756
|458
|432
|Oakland
|23
|63
|6.07
|86
|0
|0
|13
|758.0
|810
|544
|511
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Minnesota
|88
|25
|242
|15
|816
|20
|Houston
|94
|38
|260
|4
|786
|21
|N.Y. Yankees
|91
|47
|272
|1
|741
|19
|Tampa Bay
|90
|39
|282
|7
|762
|32
|Cleveland
|84
|26
|257
|4
|657
|33
|Texas
|90
|32
|242
|7
|691
|18
|Seattle
|87
|21
|220
|11
|749
|25
|Toronto
|114
|35
|257
|7
|807
|19
|L.A. Angels
|93
|48
|311
|16
|777
|41
|Baltimore
|102
|31
|256
|10
|768
|33
|Boston
|110
|37
|242
|5
|725
|29
|Detroit
|104
|26
|238
|6
|695
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|117
|42
|335
|7
|823
|27
|Kansas City
|97
|28
|313
|3
|682
|37
|Oakland
|125
|56
|379
|17
|673
|41
