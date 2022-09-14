THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston92502.95142143451264.1987461414
N.Y. Yankees86563.29142140421276.11043497466
Tampa Bay79623.3614190421254.21095533469
Seattle79623.46141100371262.01109525485
Cleveland75653.5914081411246.01081553497
L.A. Angels61813.83142172291260.01102596536
Toronto80623.8614280411265.01190594542
Baltimore74673.89141130411249.21230585540
Chicago White Sox73693.94142142431266.01162626554
Minnesota70704.02140130251243.11140595556
Detroit54884.1414270311238.01178636570
Texas62804.2014291331260.01177652588
Boston69734.4814293331264.01220684629
Oakland51914.4914270291251.21214671624
Kansas City57854.7214280281244.11315716653
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston119574046129751
N.Y. Yankees1385937110127136
Tampa Bay149613369122650
Seattle1605138723120642
Cleveland1484939712118545
L.A. Angels1515347922119956
Toronto1646736312122223
Baltimore149543796105537
Chicago White Sox1494247013126458
Minnesota1655341913116741
Detroit146494359103450
Texas1426251715116263
Boston1546746016118748
Oakland1685845230104856
Kansas City1625352113103977

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

