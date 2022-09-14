THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|92
|50
|2.95
|142
|14
|3
|45
|1264.1
|987
|461
|414
|N.Y. Yankees
|86
|56
|3.29
|142
|14
|0
|42
|1276.1
|1043
|497
|466
|Tampa Bay
|79
|62
|3.36
|141
|9
|0
|42
|1254.2
|1095
|533
|469
|Seattle
|79
|62
|3.46
|141
|10
|0
|37
|1262.0
|1109
|525
|485
|Cleveland
|75
|65
|3.59
|140
|8
|1
|41
|1246.0
|1081
|553
|497
|L.A. Angels
|61
|81
|3.83
|142
|17
|2
|29
|1260.0
|1102
|596
|536
|Toronto
|80
|62
|3.86
|142
|8
|0
|41
|1265.0
|1190
|594
|542
|Baltimore
|74
|67
|3.89
|141
|13
|0
|41
|1249.2
|1230
|585
|540
|Chicago White Sox
|73
|69
|3.94
|142
|14
|2
|43
|1266.0
|1162
|626
|554
|Minnesota
|70
|70
|4.02
|140
|13
|0
|25
|1243.1
|1140
|595
|556
|Detroit
|54
|88
|4.14
|142
|7
|0
|31
|1238.0
|1178
|636
|570
|Texas
|62
|80
|4.20
|142
|9
|1
|33
|1260.0
|1177
|652
|588
|Boston
|69
|73
|4.48
|142
|9
|3
|33
|1264.0
|1220
|684
|629
|Oakland
|51
|91
|4.49
|142
|7
|0
|29
|1251.2
|1214
|671
|624
|Kansas City
|57
|85
|4.72
|142
|8
|0
|28
|1244.1
|1315
|716
|653
|Houston
|119
|57
|404
|6
|1297
|51
|N.Y. Yankees
|138
|59
|371
|10
|1271
|36
|Tampa Bay
|149
|61
|336
|9
|1226
|50
|Seattle
|160
|51
|387
|23
|1206
|42
|Cleveland
|148
|49
|397
|12
|1185
|45
|L.A. Angels
|151
|53
|479
|22
|1199
|56
|Toronto
|164
|67
|363
|12
|1222
|23
|Baltimore
|149
|54
|379
|6
|1055
|37
|Chicago White Sox
|149
|42
|470
|13
|1264
|58
|Minnesota
|165
|53
|419
|13
|1167
|41
|Detroit
|146
|49
|435
|9
|1034
|50
|Texas
|142
|62
|517
|15
|1162
|63
|Boston
|154
|67
|460
|16
|1187
|48
|Oakland
|168
|58
|452
|30
|1048
|56
|Kansas City
|162
|53
|521
|13
|1039
|77
