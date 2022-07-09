THROUGH JULY 8

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees61232.958412030754.1592256247
Houston55283.00839125735.2572278245
Tampa Bay45383.26835022739.2626317268
Seattle42423.62845017742.2659324299
Minnesota47393.70869018762.1680340313
Boston45393.79847318751.1663348316
L.A. Angels38473.918510121750.2668357326
Texas38433.92815118719.1653347313
Detroit36473.97836022727.0653348321
Baltimore41443.99857022750.2737369333
Cleveland40414.05813021717.1660361323
Toronto45394.13846024745.0719375342
Chicago White Sox39434.15828024739.0687395341
Oakland28574.34855018742.1716385358
Kansas City31514.95825018720.0737423396
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees7632217676820
Houston7535240272922
Tampa Bay9535215772132
Seattle105282391169927
Minnesota9731248369427
Boston8938265771831
L.A. Angels9629265870633
Texas7836276765935
Detroit8220254463122
Baltimore9035239461624
Cleveland9533246966230
Toronto9837230569517
Chicago White Sox95203091077034
Oakland95342761764133
Kansas City9133327859246

