THROUGH JULY 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|61
|23
|2.95
|84
|12
|0
|30
|754.1
|592
|256
|247
|Houston
|55
|28
|3.00
|83
|9
|1
|25
|735.2
|572
|278
|245
|Tampa Bay
|45
|38
|3.26
|83
|5
|0
|22
|739.2
|626
|317
|268
|Seattle
|42
|42
|3.62
|84
|5
|0
|17
|742.2
|659
|324
|299
|Minnesota
|47
|39
|3.70
|86
|9
|0
|18
|762.1
|680
|340
|313
|Boston
|45
|39
|3.79
|84
|7
|3
|18
|751.1
|663
|348
|316
|L.A. Angels
|38
|47
|3.91
|85
|10
|1
|21
|750.2
|668
|357
|326
|Texas
|38
|43
|3.92
|81
|5
|1
|18
|719.1
|653
|347
|313
|Detroit
|36
|47
|3.97
|83
|6
|0
|22
|727.0
|653
|348
|321
|Baltimore
|41
|44
|3.99
|85
|7
|0
|22
|750.2
|737
|369
|333
|Cleveland
|40
|41
|4.05
|81
|3
|0
|21
|717.1
|660
|361
|323
|Toronto
|45
|39
|4.13
|84
|6
|0
|24
|745.0
|719
|375
|342
|Chicago White Sox
|39
|43
|4.15
|82
|8
|0
|24
|739.0
|687
|395
|341
|Oakland
|28
|57
|4.34
|85
|5
|0
|18
|742.1
|716
|385
|358
|Kansas City
|31
|51
|4.95
|82
|5
|0
|18
|720.0
|737
|423
|396
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|32
|217
|6
|768
|20
|Houston
|75
|35
|240
|2
|729
|22
|Tampa Bay
|95
|35
|215
|7
|721
|32
|Seattle
|105
|28
|239
|11
|699
|27
|Minnesota
|97
|31
|248
|3
|694
|27
|Boston
|89
|38
|265
|7
|718
|31
|L.A. Angels
|96
|29
|265
|8
|706
|33
|Texas
|78
|36
|276
|7
|659
|35
|Detroit
|82
|20
|254
|4
|631
|22
|Baltimore
|90
|35
|239
|4
|616
|24
|Cleveland
|95
|33
|246
|9
|662
|30
|Toronto
|98
|37
|230
|5
|695
|17
|Chicago White Sox
|95
|20
|309
|10
|770
|34
|Oakland
|95
|34
|276
|17
|641
|33
|Kansas City
|91
|33
|327
|8
|592
|46
