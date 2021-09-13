THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|83
|59
|3.72
|142
|7
|2
|32
|1264.1
|1072
|568
|522
|N.Y. Yankees
|79
|64
|3.76
|143
|11
|3
|43
|1264.0
|1078
|592
|528
|Tampa Bay
|89
|54
|3.77
|143
|10
|1
|38
|1288.0
|1142
|598
|540
|Chicago White Sox
|82
|61
|3.78
|143
|11
|4
|39
|1241.1
|1055
|574
|522
|Toronto
|80
|63
|3.89
|143
|14
|1
|28
|1238.1
|1119
|590
|535
|Oakland
|77
|66
|3.92
|143
|11
|3
|35
|1266.2
|1185
|589
|551
|Seattle
|77
|66
|4.31
|143
|10
|1
|42
|1270.1
|1211
|665
|608
|Boston
|81
|64
|4.32
|145
|6
|0
|45
|1268.0
|1270
|679
|609
|Cleveland
|69
|72
|4.38
|141
|7
|0
|37
|1236.0
|1117
|644
|602
|Detroit
|68
|76
|4.43
|144
|5
|2
|34
|1260.2
|1232
|690
|621
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|4.65
|143
|7
|0
|33
|1253.1
|1209
|693
|647
|Texas
|53
|89
|4.65
|142
|3
|0
|26
|1249.1
|1226
|699
|646
|L.A. Angels
|70
|73
|4.71
|143
|4
|1
|36
|1250.2
|1206
|712
|654
|Minnesota
|63
|80
|4.88
|143
|8
|1
|36
|1255.0
|1231
|745
|680
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|5.93
|143
|3
|1
|22
|1236.1
|1336
|857
|815
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|166
|62
|475
|8
|1289
|64
|N.Y. Yankees
|171
|49
|443
|9
|1361
|72
|Tampa Bay
|164
|50
|398
|26
|1331
|56
|Chicago White Sox
|168
|43
|431
|16
|1414
|73
|Toronto
|181
|60
|418
|10
|1290
|45
|Oakland
|163
|53
|384
|10
|1179
|60
|Seattle
|172
|62
|422
|16
|1163
|51
|Boston
|161
|75
|490
|26
|1351
|55
|Cleveland
|189
|55
|477
|12
|1242
|46
|Detroit
|184
|73
|501
|10
|1130
|74
|Kansas City
|174
|51
|532
|15
|1225
|76
|Texas
|205
|49
|440
|11
|1081
|59
|L.A. Angels
|167
|65
|523
|14
|1307
|53
|Minnesota
|216
|50
|425
|12
|1161
|44
|Baltimore
|227
|63
|510
|8
|1118
|77