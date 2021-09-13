THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston83593.7214272321264.11072568522
N.Y. Yankees79643.76143113431264.01078592528
Tampa Bay89543.77143101381288.01142598540
Chicago White Sox82613.78143114391241.11055574522
Toronto80633.89143141281238.11119590535
Oakland77663.92143113351266.21185589551
Seattle77664.31143101421270.11211665608
Boston81644.3214560451268.01270679609
Cleveland69724.3814170371236.01117644602
Detroit68764.4314452341260.21232690621
Kansas City65784.6514370331253.11209693647
Texas53894.6514230261249.11226699646
L.A. Angels70734.7114341361250.21206712654
Minnesota63804.8814381361255.01231745680
Baltimore46975.9314331221236.11336857815
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston166624758128964
N.Y. Yankees171494439136172
Tampa Bay1645039826133156
Chicago White Sox1684343116141473
Toronto1816041810129045
Oakland1635338410117960
Seattle1726242216116351
Boston1617549026135155
Cleveland1895547712124246
Detroit1847350110113074
Kansas City1745153215122576
Texas2054944011108159
L.A. Angels1676552314130753
Minnesota2165042512116144
Baltimore227635108111877

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you