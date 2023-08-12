THROUGH AUGUST 11

Toronto65533.70118121411052.2960472433
Seattle63523.72115112311029.1906467426
Cleveland56613.79117121341044.1959477440
Houston67503.7911762361043.2942489440
Tampa Bay70483.83118110311042.2902467444
Minnesota60583.9511882261052.1943488462
N.Y. Yankees60563.9711662321032.2895499456
Texas69474.0511693241024.2918485461
Baltimore71454.1411660371039.0975507478
Boston61554.3311630341025.01009533493
Detroit52644.47116110271033.2973558513
L.A. Angels58594.4711771351036.0979567515
Chicago White Sox47704.5911750221038.0975575529
Kansas City38805.1811852171026.01041625590
Oakland33835.8011630201018.01062693656
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1425235718110629
Seattle1253329814105932
Cleveland11937371593041
Houston140563866106029
Tampa Bay125433408104748
Minnesota1384332015112535
N.Y. Yankees144623773102435
Texas127393341094429
Baltimore1324836612105449
Boston1495733613100438
Detroit13738333897638
L.A. Angels1486344331106347
Chicago White Sox1615946311110642
Kansas City14348402690644
Oakland158724942093448

