THROUGH AUGUST 11
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|65
|53
|3.70
|118
|12
|1
|41
|1052.2
|960
|472
|433
|Seattle
|63
|52
|3.72
|115
|11
|2
|31
|1029.1
|906
|467
|426
|Cleveland
|56
|61
|3.79
|117
|12
|1
|34
|1044.1
|959
|477
|440
|Houston
|67
|50
|3.79
|117
|6
|2
|36
|1043.2
|942
|489
|440
|Tampa Bay
|70
|48
|3.83
|118
|11
|0
|31
|1042.2
|902
|467
|444
|Minnesota
|60
|58
|3.95
|118
|8
|2
|26
|1052.1
|943
|488
|462
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|56
|3.97
|116
|6
|2
|32
|1032.2
|895
|499
|456
|Texas
|69
|47
|4.05
|116
|9
|3
|24
|1024.2
|918
|485
|461
|Baltimore
|71
|45
|4.14
|116
|6
|0
|37
|1039.0
|975
|507
|478
|Boston
|61
|55
|4.33
|116
|3
|0
|34
|1025.0
|1009
|533
|493
|Detroit
|52
|64
|4.47
|116
|11
|0
|27
|1033.2
|973
|558
|513
|L.A. Angels
|58
|59
|4.47
|117
|7
|1
|35
|1036.0
|979
|567
|515
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|70
|4.59
|117
|5
|0
|22
|1038.0
|975
|575
|529
|Kansas City
|38
|80
|5.18
|118
|5
|2
|17
|1026.0
|1041
|625
|590
|Oakland
|33
|83
|5.80
|116
|3
|0
|20
|1018.0
|1062
|693
|656
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|142
|52
|357
|18
|1106
|29
|Seattle
|125
|33
|298
|14
|1059
|32
|Cleveland
|119
|37
|371
|5
|930
|41
|Houston
|140
|56
|386
|6
|1060
|29
|Tampa Bay
|125
|43
|340
|8
|1047
|48
|Minnesota
|138
|43
|320
|15
|1125
|35
|N.Y. Yankees
|144
|62
|377
|3
|1024
|35
|Texas
|127
|39
|334
|10
|944
|29
|Baltimore
|132
|48
|366
|12
|1054
|49
|Boston
|149
|57
|336
|13
|1004
|38
|Detroit
|137
|38
|333
|8
|976
|38
|L.A. Angels
|148
|63
|443
|31
|1063
|47
|Chicago White Sox
|161
|59
|463
|11
|1106
|42
|Kansas City
|143
|48
|402
|6
|906
|44
|Oakland
|158
|72
|494
|20
|934
|48
