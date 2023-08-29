THROUGH AUGUST 28

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle75563.64131132391175.21046525476
Toronto72603.71132121461179.01066534486
Tampa Bay80523.87132120361168.21021530503
Cleveland62703.88132131371178.01097550508
Minnesota69633.94132102311182.01058548518
Houston75583.9513362381187.11098574521
Baltimore82494.0013190421176.01081554523
N.Y. Yankees63684.0313162321161.01018572520
Texas74574.10131103251162.21046558530
Boston69634.4513230391166.01171625577
Detroit59724.53131110321165.21111638587
L.A. Angels63694.6013281401167.01123664596
Chicago White Sox52804.8313250231170.01107678628
Kansas City41925.2213363191155.01182712670
Oakland38945.7613240221156.21230785740
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1393532616119533
Toronto1615639121124333
Tampa Bay141473688118154
Cleveland140444186106145
Minnesota1585036815125138
Houston162674396120232
Baltimore1445439614118751
N.Y. Yankees164734204115443
Texas1504538615108632
Boston1746739114114941
Detroit154423868108843
L.A. Angels1687351235120957
Chicago White Sox1847553812123050
Kansas City171654577105050
Oakland1827955424106359

