THROUGH AUGUST 28
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|75
|56
|3.64
|131
|13
|2
|39
|1175.2
|1046
|525
|476
|Toronto
|72
|60
|3.71
|132
|12
|1
|46
|1179.0
|1066
|534
|486
|Tampa Bay
|80
|52
|3.87
|132
|12
|0
|36
|1168.2
|1021
|530
|503
|Cleveland
|62
|70
|3.88
|132
|13
|1
|37
|1178.0
|1097
|550
|508
|Minnesota
|69
|63
|3.94
|132
|10
|2
|31
|1182.0
|1058
|548
|518
|Houston
|75
|58
|3.95
|133
|6
|2
|38
|1187.1
|1098
|574
|521
|Baltimore
|82
|49
|4.00
|131
|9
|0
|42
|1176.0
|1081
|554
|523
|N.Y. Yankees
|63
|68
|4.03
|131
|6
|2
|32
|1161.0
|1018
|572
|520
|Texas
|74
|57
|4.10
|131
|10
|3
|25
|1162.2
|1046
|558
|530
|Boston
|69
|63
|4.45
|132
|3
|0
|39
|1166.0
|1171
|625
|577
|Detroit
|59
|72
|4.53
|131
|11
|0
|32
|1165.2
|1111
|638
|587
|L.A. Angels
|63
|69
|4.60
|132
|8
|1
|40
|1167.0
|1123
|664
|596
|Chicago White Sox
|52
|80
|4.83
|132
|5
|0
|23
|1170.0
|1107
|678
|628
|Kansas City
|41
|92
|5.22
|133
|6
|3
|19
|1155.0
|1182
|712
|670
|Oakland
|38
|94
|5.76
|132
|4
|0
|22
|1156.2
|1230
|785
|740
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|139
|35
|326
|16
|1195
|33
|Toronto
|161
|56
|391
|21
|1243
|33
|Tampa Bay
|141
|47
|368
|8
|1181
|54
|Cleveland
|140
|44
|418
|6
|1061
|45
|Minnesota
|158
|50
|368
|15
|1251
|38
|Houston
|162
|67
|439
|6
|1202
|32
|Baltimore
|144
|54
|396
|14
|1187
|51
|N.Y. Yankees
|164
|73
|420
|4
|1154
|43
|Texas
|150
|45
|386
|15
|1086
|32
|Boston
|174
|67
|391
|14
|1149
|41
|Detroit
|154
|42
|386
|8
|1088
|43
|L.A. Angels
|168
|73
|512
|35
|1209
|57
|Chicago White Sox
|184
|75
|538
|12
|1230
|50
|Kansas City
|171
|65
|457
|7
|1050
|50
|Oakland
|182
|79
|554
|24
|1063
|59
