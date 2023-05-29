THROUGH MAY 28

Houston31213.16524115461.2399181162
Minnesota27263.43533012477.0404198182
Seattle28253.51535114476.2415205186
Texas33193.71524210460.1405206190
Cleveland23293.76524120466.2440216195
N.Y. Yankees32233.76553115492.2417226206
Tampa Bay39163.79558016489.0426215206
Toronto28263.99548114478.2435237212
Baltimore34194.10534017478.2454231218
L.A. Angels28264.16545017478.2438252221
Detroit25264.40514013456.0425243223
Boston28254.68530014465.0453262242
Chicago White Sox22334.83553010484.1462285260
Kansas City16385.2054118472.1477289273
Oakland10456.8755004482.0537388368
Houston5420143150112
Minnesota50121601152518
Seattle41141331047918
Texas5020143542814
Cleveland5416145239021
N.Y. Yankees6031190149913
Tampa Bay5923172645627
Toronto7222185750314
Baltimore6417173948224
L.A. Angels57321931447029
Detroit6616138340616
Boston7526156244118
Chicago White Sox7530219450015
Kansas City6422216245926
Oakland96392591141528

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

