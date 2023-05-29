THROUGH MAY 28
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|31
|21
|3.16
|52
|4
|1
|15
|461.2
|399
|181
|162
|Minnesota
|27
|26
|3.43
|53
|3
|0
|12
|477.0
|404
|198
|182
|Seattle
|28
|25
|3.51
|53
|5
|1
|14
|476.2
|415
|205
|186
|Texas
|33
|19
|3.71
|52
|4
|2
|10
|460.1
|405
|206
|190
|Cleveland
|23
|29
|3.76
|52
|4
|1
|20
|466.2
|440
|216
|195
|N.Y. Yankees
|32
|23
|3.76
|55
|3
|1
|15
|492.2
|417
|226
|206
|Tampa Bay
|39
|16
|3.79
|55
|8
|0
|16
|489.0
|426
|215
|206
|Toronto
|28
|26
|3.99
|54
|8
|1
|14
|478.2
|435
|237
|212
|Baltimore
|34
|19
|4.10
|53
|4
|0
|17
|478.2
|454
|231
|218
|L.A. Angels
|28
|26
|4.16
|54
|5
|0
|17
|478.2
|438
|252
|221
|Detroit
|25
|26
|4.40
|51
|4
|0
|13
|456.0
|425
|243
|223
|Boston
|28
|25
|4.68
|53
|0
|0
|14
|465.0
|453
|262
|242
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|33
|4.83
|55
|3
|0
|10
|484.1
|462
|285
|260
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|5.20
|54
|1
|1
|8
|472.1
|477
|289
|273
|Oakland
|10
|45
|6.87
|55
|0
|0
|4
|482.0
|537
|388
|368
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|54
|20
|143
|1
|501
|12
|Minnesota
|50
|12
|160
|11
|525
|18
|Seattle
|41
|14
|133
|10
|479
|18
|Texas
|50
|20
|143
|5
|428
|14
|Cleveland
|54
|16
|145
|2
|390
|21
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|31
|190
|1
|499
|13
|Tampa Bay
|59
|23
|172
|6
|456
|27
|Toronto
|72
|22
|185
|7
|503
|14
|Baltimore
|64
|17
|173
|9
|482
|24
|L.A. Angels
|57
|32
|193
|14
|470
|29
|Detroit
|66
|16
|138
|3
|406
|16
|Boston
|75
|26
|156
|2
|441
|18
|Chicago White Sox
|75
|30
|219
|4
|500
|15
|Kansas City
|64
|22
|216
|2
|459
|26
|Oakland
|96
|39
|259
|11
|415
|28
