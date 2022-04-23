THROUGH APRIL 22

N.Y. Yankees862.4714206127.21003835
Seattle862.8014003122.0974838
Baltimore592.8014303122.01094638
Cleveland762.9713002115.0854738
Detroit573.2812104107.0954939
Minnesota683.5414202122.01035048
Houston673.5413103114.1985245
Chicago White Sox673.5913005112.2975345
Oakland873.6215005131.21215853
Toronto953.7314108123.01065351
Tampa Bay773.7514103120.0995950
Boston773.8214104125.01075653
Kansas City574.0412203107.01034948
L.A. Angels864.2114202124.0976158
Texas495.6813000114.01187672
N.Y. Yankees965031403
Seattle1743501144
Baltimore634201093
Cleveland1173401037
Detroit71301803
Minnesota1624511163
Houston9104611083
Chicago White Sox854811237
Oakland1554741237
Toronto1353701103
Tampa Bay1574211317
Boston1675431316
Kansas City74370874
L.A. Angels1734441173
Texas23115401224

