THROUGH APRIL 22
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|6
|2.47
|14
|2
|0
|6
|127.2
|100
|38
|35
|Seattle
|8
|6
|2.80
|14
|0
|0
|3
|122.0
|97
|48
|38
|Baltimore
|5
|9
|2.80
|14
|3
|0
|3
|122.0
|109
|46
|38
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|2.97
|13
|0
|0
|2
|115.0
|85
|47
|38
|Detroit
|5
|7
|3.28
|12
|1
|0
|4
|107.0
|95
|49
|39
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|3.54
|14
|2
|0
|2
|122.0
|103
|50
|48
|Houston
|6
|7
|3.54
|13
|1
|0
|3
|114.1
|98
|52
|45
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|7
|3.59
|13
|0
|0
|5
|112.2
|97
|53
|45
|Oakland
|8
|7
|3.62
|15
|0
|0
|5
|131.2
|121
|58
|53
|Toronto
|9
|5
|3.73
|14
|1
|0
|8
|123.0
|106
|53
|51
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|3.75
|14
|1
|0
|3
|120.0
|99
|59
|50
|Boston
|7
|7
|3.82
|14
|1
|0
|4
|125.0
|107
|56
|53
|Kansas City
|5
|7
|4.04
|12
|2
|0
|3
|107.0
|103
|49
|48
|L.A. Angels
|8
|6
|4.21
|14
|2
|0
|2
|124.0
|97
|61
|58
|Texas
|4
|9
|5.68
|13
|0
|0
|0
|114.0
|118
|76
|72
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|9
|6
|50
|3
|140
|3
|Seattle
|17
|4
|35
|0
|114
|4
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|42
|0
|109
|3
|Cleveland
|11
|7
|34
|0
|103
|7
|Detroit
|7
|1
|30
|1
|80
|3
|Minnesota
|16
|2
|45
|1
|116
|3
|Houston
|9
|10
|46
|1
|108
|3
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|5
|48
|1
|123
|7
|Oakland
|15
|5
|47
|4
|123
|7
|Toronto
|13
|5
|37
|0
|110
|3
|Tampa Bay
|15
|7
|42
|1
|131
|7
|Boston
|16
|7
|54
|3
|131
|6
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|37
|0
|87
|4
|L.A. Angels
|17
|3
|44
|4
|117
|3
|Texas
|23
|11
|54
|0
|122
|4
