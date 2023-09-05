THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle77603.69137132401226.21104553503
Toronto76623.72138131471233.01119566510
Tampa Bay83553.84138130381224.11068551522
N.Y. Yankees68693.9513762341215.21057587534
Cleveland66723.96138131401235.01156588543
Houston78613.9613962391241.11145603546
Minnesota72663.97138102321237.01114577545
Baltimore86514.0313790431229.01138582551
Texas76614.18137103261217.21111597566
Detroit63744.45137120341220.21149655603
Boston72664.5313830401219.01233662613
L.A. Angels64744.7413881411217.01186711641
Chicago White Sox53854.9313850231222.01180721670
Kansas City43965.2013963191209.01228741698
Oakland42965.6313840251210.21269806758
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1504033816123136
Toronto1695740921129134
Tampa Bay145483819124156
N.Y. Yankees170764365120544
Cleveland152454406110949
Houston174684576125232
Minnesota1675338916129445
Baltimore1565540914123852
Texas1644741217113834
Detroit161454008113944
Boston1817140915119744
L.A. Angels1807653437125259
Chicago White Sox1907856312127152
Kansas City179684717109750
Oakland1868358527111163

