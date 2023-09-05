THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|77
|60
|3.69
|137
|13
|2
|40
|1226.2
|1104
|553
|503
|Toronto
|76
|62
|3.72
|138
|13
|1
|47
|1233.0
|1119
|566
|510
|Tampa Bay
|83
|55
|3.84
|138
|13
|0
|38
|1224.1
|1068
|551
|522
|N.Y. Yankees
|68
|69
|3.95
|137
|6
|2
|34
|1215.2
|1057
|587
|534
|Cleveland
|66
|72
|3.96
|138
|13
|1
|40
|1235.0
|1156
|588
|543
|Houston
|78
|61
|3.96
|139
|6
|2
|39
|1241.1
|1145
|603
|546
|Minnesota
|72
|66
|3.97
|138
|10
|2
|32
|1237.0
|1114
|577
|545
|Baltimore
|86
|51
|4.03
|137
|9
|0
|43
|1229.0
|1138
|582
|551
|Texas
|76
|61
|4.18
|137
|10
|3
|26
|1217.2
|1111
|597
|566
|Detroit
|63
|74
|4.45
|137
|12
|0
|34
|1220.2
|1149
|655
|603
|Boston
|72
|66
|4.53
|138
|3
|0
|40
|1219.0
|1233
|662
|613
|L.A. Angels
|64
|74
|4.74
|138
|8
|1
|41
|1217.0
|1186
|711
|641
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|85
|4.93
|138
|5
|0
|23
|1222.0
|1180
|721
|670
|Kansas City
|43
|96
|5.20
|139
|6
|3
|19
|1209.0
|1228
|741
|698
|Oakland
|42
|96
|5.63
|138
|4
|0
|25
|1210.2
|1269
|806
|758
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|150
|40
|338
|16
|1231
|36
|Toronto
|169
|57
|409
|21
|1291
|34
|Tampa Bay
|145
|48
|381
|9
|1241
|56
|N.Y. Yankees
|170
|76
|436
|5
|1205
|44
|Cleveland
|152
|45
|440
|6
|1109
|49
|Houston
|174
|68
|457
|6
|1252
|32
|Minnesota
|167
|53
|389
|16
|1294
|45
|Baltimore
|156
|55
|409
|14
|1238
|52
|Texas
|164
|47
|412
|17
|1138
|34
|Detroit
|161
|45
|400
|8
|1139
|44
|Boston
|181
|71
|409
|15
|1197
|44
|L.A. Angels
|180
|76
|534
|37
|1252
|59
|Chicago White Sox
|190
|78
|563
|12
|1271
|52
|Kansas City
|179
|68
|471
|7
|1097
|50
|Oakland
|186
|83
|585
|27
|1111
|63
