THROUGH AUGUST 7

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston70402.9811011231973.2752360322
N.Y. Yankees70393.3310914034976.0797378361
Tampa Bay58503.421086031960.2845421365
Seattle59513.671105029978.0874427399
Toronto60483.871086031960.0897456413
Baltimore56523.8810810030956.2930450412
Cleveland56523.901086127956.1870460414
Chicago White Sox55533.9010811131967.0897478419
L.A. Angels46633.9410912124961.2853461421
Minnesota57514.021089021959.0870461428
Detroit43674.051106025958.2887484431
Texas48604.061088124961.0880482434
Oakland41684.281096027955.2899491455
Boston54564.391107323979.0939523478
Kansas City44654.701096023956.1985550499
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9549307397739
N.Y. Yankees10940292899328
Tampa Bay11749258792137
Seattle138353131592338
Toronto12649284891520
Baltimore11945297582631
Cleveland11941307988336
Chicago White Sox117273771297641
L.A. Angels115403581093546
Minnesota13237323589134
Detroit10332348781135
Texas111493771289246
Oakland129443442481943
Boston121553511392138
Kansas City117404161179760

