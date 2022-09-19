THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|96
|51
|2.94
|147
|15
|3
|47
|1309.1
|1014
|474
|428
|Tampa Bay
|82
|64
|3.33
|146
|10
|0
|43
|1298.2
|1133
|546
|481
|N.Y. Yankees
|88
|58
|3.34
|146
|14
|0
|43
|1311.0
|1076
|519
|487
|Seattle
|80
|65
|3.48
|145
|10
|0
|37
|1295.0
|1139
|541
|501
|Cleveland
|79
|67
|3.56
|146
|8
|1
|43
|1306.0
|1133
|577
|517
|L.A. Angels
|64
|82
|3.82
|146
|17
|2
|31
|1295.0
|1135
|610
|550
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|71
|3.86
|147
|14
|2
|44
|1313.2
|1193
|642
|564
|Toronto
|83
|64
|3.88
|147
|8
|0
|42
|1310.0
|1231
|617
|565
|Baltimore
|76
|69
|3.89
|145
|13
|0
|42
|1283.2
|1257
|603
|555
|Minnesota
|73
|73
|3.93
|146
|15
|0
|27
|1301.0
|1186
|613
|568
|Detroit
|55
|91
|4.14
|146
|7
|0
|31
|1277.0
|1206
|655
|587
|Texas
|63
|83
|4.23
|146
|9
|1
|34
|1294.0
|1214
|673
|608
|Boston
|71
|75
|4.45
|146
|9
|3
|34
|1300.0
|1260
|702
|643
|Oakland
|53
|94
|4.56
|147
|7
|0
|31
|1293.2
|1266
|704
|656
|Kansas City
|58
|89
|4.73
|147
|9
|0
|28
|1285.1
|1360
|738
|675
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|122
|58
|416
|6
|1364
|52
|Tampa Bay
|154
|63
|341
|10
|1267
|50
|N.Y. Yankees
|143
|60
|389
|10
|1313
|36
|Seattle
|166
|53
|396
|23
|1248
|43
|Cleveland
|158
|51
|408
|14
|1241
|45
|L.A. Angels
|158
|55
|490
|22
|1231
|57
|Chicago White Sox
|152
|42
|483
|13
|1321
|57
|Toronto
|170
|69
|381
|13
|1260
|24
|Baltimore
|156
|56
|391
|6
|1086
|38
|Minnesota
|168
|59
|436
|19
|1216
|43
|Detroit
|150
|51
|445
|9
|1071
|52
|Texas
|148
|65
|529
|15
|1193
|63
|Boston
|155
|67
|471
|16
|1224
|51
|Oakland
|181
|62
|465
|30
|1078
|57
|Kansas City
|164
|54
|541
|13
|1076
|77
