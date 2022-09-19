THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston96512.94147153471309.11014474428
Tampa Bay82643.33146100431298.21133546481
N.Y. Yankees88583.34146140431311.01076519487
Seattle80653.48145100371295.01139541501
Cleveland79673.5614681431306.01133577517
L.A. Angels64823.82146172311295.01135610550
Chicago White Sox76713.86147142441313.21193642564
Toronto83643.8814780421310.01231617565
Baltimore76693.89145130421283.21257603555
Minnesota73733.93146150271301.01186613568
Detroit55914.1414670311277.01206655587
Texas63834.2314691341294.01214673608
Boston71754.4514693341300.01260702643
Oakland53944.5614770311293.21266704656
Kansas City58894.7314790281285.11360738675
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston122584166136452
Tampa Bay1546334110126750
N.Y. Yankees1436038910131336
Seattle1665339623124843
Cleveland1585140814124145
L.A. Angels1585549022123157
Chicago White Sox1524248313132157
Toronto1706938113126024
Baltimore156563916108638
Minnesota1685943619121643
Detroit150514459107152
Texas1486552915119363
Boston1556747116122451
Oakland1816246530107857
Kansas City1645454113107677

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

