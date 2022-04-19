THROUGH APRIL 18
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|5
|2.53
|10
|2
|0
|3
|92.2
|69
|29
|26
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|2.86
|10
|2
|0
|1
|88.0
|76
|35
|28
|Seattle
|5
|5
|3.14
|10
|0
|0
|2
|86.0
|65
|35
|30
|Houston
|6
|4
|3.19
|10
|1
|0
|3
|87.1
|72
|35
|31
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|3
|3.24
|9
|0
|0
|5
|80.2
|62
|32
|29
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|3.49
|9
|0
|0
|0
|80.0
|62
|38
|31
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|3.62
|11
|1
|0
|2
|97.0
|79
|48
|39
|Detroit
|4
|5
|3.71
|9
|0
|0
|3
|80.0
|76
|40
|33
|Oakland
|6
|5
|3.76
|11
|0
|0
|3
|95.2
|91
|44
|40
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|4.09
|10
|1
|0
|0
|88.0
|78
|43
|40
|Boston
|5
|5
|4.15
|10
|1
|0
|2
|89.0
|74
|43
|41
|Toronto
|6
|4
|4.50
|10
|1
|0
|6
|88.0
|78
|45
|44
|L.A. Angels
|6
|5
|4.82
|11
|1
|0
|2
|97.0
|82
|54
|52
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|5.12
|8
|1
|0
|1
|72.0
|73
|41
|41
|Texas
|2
|7
|6.19
|9
|0
|0
|0
|80.0
|93
|59
|55
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|5
|35
|2
|101
|2
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|35
|0
|75
|2
|Seattle
|15
|4
|30
|0
|86
|4
|Houston
|7
|8
|33
|1
|80
|3
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|5
|37
|1
|94
|4
|Cleveland
|9
|6
|24
|0
|69
|6
|Tampa Bay
|13
|6
|34
|1
|112
|5
|Detroit
|6
|1
|19
|1
|56
|2
|Oakland
|13
|2
|37
|4
|90
|3
|Minnesota
|12
|2
|37
|1
|82
|2
|Boston
|12
|6
|41
|3
|96
|4
|Toronto
|13
|4
|30
|0
|77
|3
|L.A. Angels
|16
|3
|39
|4
|89
|3
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|27
|0
|62
|3
|Texas
|18
|9
|32
|0
|88
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.