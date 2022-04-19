THROUGH APRIL 18

N.Y. Yankees552.531020392.2692926
Baltimore372.861020188.0763528
Seattle553.141000286.0653530
Houston643.191010387.1723531
Chicago White Sox633.24900580.2623229
Cleveland453.49900080.0623831
Tampa Bay563.621110297.0794839
Detroit453.71900380.0764033
Oakland653.761100395.2914440
Minnesota464.091010088.0784340
Boston554.151010289.0744341
Toronto644.501010688.0784544
L.A. Angels654.821110297.0825452
Kansas City355.12810172.0734141
Texas276.19900080.0935955
N.Y. Yankees853521012
Baltimore32350752
Seattle154300864
Houston78331803
Chicago White Sox65371944
Cleveland96240696
Tampa Bay1363411125
Detroit61191562
Oakland132374903
Minnesota122371822
Boston126413964
Toronto134300773
L.A. Angels163394893
Kansas City73270623
Texas189320884

