THROUGH AUGUST 20
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|77
|45
|3.07
|122
|12
|2
|35
|1080.2
|859
|410
|369
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|48
|3.36
|121
|14
|0
|35
|1086.2
|885
|427
|406
|Tampa Bay
|64
|55
|3.38
|119
|7
|0
|34
|1059.2
|923
|458
|398
|Seattle
|66
|55
|3.65
|121
|6
|0
|30
|1079.0
|963
|470
|438
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|3.75
|120
|7
|1
|32
|1064.1
|954
|491
|444
|Toronto
|65
|54
|3.87
|119
|7
|0
|33
|1057.0
|990
|501
|454
|L.A. Angels
|52
|68
|3.88
|120
|14
|2
|26
|1064.2
|935
|504
|459
|Baltimore
|62
|58
|3.93
|120
|10
|0
|33
|1060.2
|1045
|506
|463
|Minnesota
|62
|56
|3.93
|118
|12
|0
|23
|1048.0
|949
|495
|458
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|59
|3.98
|121
|13
|1
|38
|1080.0
|1016
|538
|477
|Detroit
|46
|76
|4.01
|122
|6
|0
|28
|1062.2
|991
|533
|474
|Texas
|54
|66
|4.04
|120
|8
|1
|27
|1068.0
|966
|534
|480
|Oakland
|44
|77
|4.31
|121
|6
|0
|27
|1062.2
|1006
|551
|509
|Boston
|60
|61
|4.44
|121
|8
|3
|27
|1079.0
|1036
|580
|532
|Kansas City
|49
|73
|4.66
|122
|7
|0
|26
|1069.1
|1110
|613
|554
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|103
|55
|352
|5
|1087
|43
|N.Y. Yankees
|119
|47
|324
|10
|1092
|31
|Tampa Bay
|125
|55
|284
|8
|1027
|42
|Seattle
|146
|40
|348
|18
|1030
|41
|Cleveland
|126
|45
|329
|10
|1002
|43
|Toronto
|138
|53
|314
|8
|1006
|22
|L.A. Angels
|126
|44
|395
|13
|1030
|48
|Baltimore
|132
|47
|323
|5
|919
|33
|Minnesota
|139
|39
|348
|7
|982
|36
|Chicago White Sox
|129
|29
|410
|13
|1082
|45
|Detroit
|112
|41
|376
|8
|884
|38
|Texas
|126
|54
|431
|12
|982
|51
|Oakland
|141
|47
|383
|27
|892
|49
|Boston
|134
|57
|381
|14
|1009
|40
|Kansas City
|133
|44
|457
|11
|897
|67
