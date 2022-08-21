THROUGH AUGUST 20

Houston77453.07122122351080.2859410369
N.Y. Yankees73483.36121140351086.2885427406
Tampa Bay64553.3811970341059.2923458398
Seattle66553.6512160301079.0963470438
Cleveland64563.7512071321064.1954491444
Toronto65543.8711970331057.0990501454
L.A. Angels52683.88120142261064.2935504459
Baltimore62583.93120100331060.21045506463
Minnesota62563.93118120231048.0949495458
Chicago White Sox62593.98121131381080.01016538477
Detroit46764.0112260281062.2991533474
Texas54664.0412081271068.0966534480
Oakland44774.3112160271062.21006551509
Boston60614.4412183271079.01036580532
Kansas City49734.6612270261069.11110613554
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston103553525108743
N.Y. Yankees1194732410109231
Tampa Bay125552848102742
Seattle1464034818103041
Cleveland1264532910100243
Toronto138533148100622
L.A. Angels1264439513103048
Baltimore13247323591933
Minnesota13939348798236
Chicago White Sox1292941013108245
Detroit11241376888438
Texas126544311298251
Oakland141473832789249
Boston1345738114100940
Kansas City133444571189767

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

