THROUGH SEPTEMBER 28

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston102542.92156173501391.11085504451
N.Y. Yankees96593.34155151451390.21135550516
Tampa Bay85703.39155100441382.01207588520
Cleveland87683.5015581471392.01202608542
Seattle84703.55154100391372.01214582541
L.A. Angels69863.83155172351373.01206650585
Chicago White Sox76793.94155142441385.21281692606
Toronto87693.9515680431390.11323669610
Baltimore80753.97155152431373.21344659606
Minnesota76794.03155160271378.01274660617
Detroit62924.0415480351349.01260675605
Texas66884.20154101351365.01273706637
Boston74814.5215594361375.01344753690
Oakland56994.6115570331363.21342749699
Kansas City63924.6815590321357.01424770705
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston130594376145556
N.Y. Yankees1536242110139338
Tampa Bay1676537214133951
Cleveland1655542214132846
Seattle1715542324131844
L.A. Angels1655951822131559
Chicago White Sox1584650815138064
Toronto1787441215134828
Baltimore165614217115343
Minnesota1796245619128646
Detroit158534789112455
Texas1546855216125364
Boston1727050817129656
Oakland1896748432113860
Kansas City1676457215113580

