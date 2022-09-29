THROUGH SEPTEMBER 28
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|102
|54
|2.92
|156
|17
|3
|50
|1391.1
|1085
|504
|451
|N.Y. Yankees
|96
|59
|3.34
|155
|15
|1
|45
|1390.2
|1135
|550
|516
|Tampa Bay
|85
|70
|3.39
|155
|10
|0
|44
|1382.0
|1207
|588
|520
|Cleveland
|87
|68
|3.50
|155
|8
|1
|47
|1392.0
|1202
|608
|542
|Seattle
|84
|70
|3.55
|154
|10
|0
|39
|1372.0
|1214
|582
|541
|L.A. Angels
|69
|86
|3.83
|155
|17
|2
|35
|1373.0
|1206
|650
|585
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|79
|3.94
|155
|14
|2
|44
|1385.2
|1281
|692
|606
|Toronto
|87
|69
|3.95
|156
|8
|0
|43
|1390.1
|1323
|669
|610
|Baltimore
|80
|75
|3.97
|155
|15
|2
|43
|1373.2
|1344
|659
|606
|Minnesota
|76
|79
|4.03
|155
|16
|0
|27
|1378.0
|1274
|660
|617
|Detroit
|62
|92
|4.04
|154
|8
|0
|35
|1349.0
|1260
|675
|605
|Texas
|66
|88
|4.20
|154
|10
|1
|35
|1365.0
|1273
|706
|637
|Boston
|74
|81
|4.52
|155
|9
|4
|36
|1375.0
|1344
|753
|690
|Oakland
|56
|99
|4.61
|155
|7
|0
|33
|1363.2
|1342
|749
|699
|Kansas City
|63
|92
|4.68
|155
|9
|0
|32
|1357.0
|1424
|770
|705
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|130
|59
|437
|6
|1455
|56
|N.Y. Yankees
|153
|62
|421
|10
|1393
|38
|Tampa Bay
|167
|65
|372
|14
|1339
|51
|Cleveland
|165
|55
|422
|14
|1328
|46
|Seattle
|171
|55
|423
|24
|1318
|44
|L.A. Angels
|165
|59
|518
|22
|1315
|59
|Chicago White Sox
|158
|46
|508
|15
|1380
|64
|Toronto
|178
|74
|412
|15
|1348
|28
|Baltimore
|165
|61
|421
|7
|1153
|43
|Minnesota
|179
|62
|456
|19
|1286
|46
|Detroit
|158
|53
|478
|9
|1124
|55
|Texas
|154
|68
|552
|16
|1253
|64
|Boston
|172
|70
|508
|17
|1296
|56
|Oakland
|189
|67
|484
|32
|1138
|60
|Kansas City
|167
|64
|572
|15
|1135
|80
