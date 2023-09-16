THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle81663.73147152421315.11187600545
Tampa Bay92573.75149130441324.11134586552
Toronto81673.78148141501322.01200614555
Minnesota78703.90148102341326.01182608574
Cleveland70783.94148131431323.01229626579
Houston83653.9614862401321.11212641582
N.Y. Yankees75733.9814862391317.21161639582
Baltimore91564.0514790441319.01237632594
Texas82654.30147113271306.21209656624
Detroit68794.36147120361309.21214690634
Boston74744.5814840401308.01318718666
L.A. Angels68804.7114881421308.01287764684
Chicago White Sox56924.9414860251309.21265778719
Kansas City471015.1914863211286.01308787742
Oakland461015.5514750271288.21339846794
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1645037017133337
Tampa Bay159514059136859
Toronto1815844724138337
Minnesota1776041016139346
Cleveland162484777119755
Houston189714866133233
N.Y. Yankees180804736132451
Baltimore1675743214131053
Texas1855345017122741
Detroit170474358123645
Boston1957745520129746
L.A. Angels1908156541132261
Chicago White Sox2028459913137254
Kansas City190684997115760
Oakland1968963128116966

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you