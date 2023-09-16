THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|81
|66
|3.73
|147
|15
|2
|42
|1315.1
|1187
|600
|545
|Tampa Bay
|92
|57
|3.75
|149
|13
|0
|44
|1324.1
|1134
|586
|552
|Toronto
|81
|67
|3.78
|148
|14
|1
|50
|1322.0
|1200
|614
|555
|Minnesota
|78
|70
|3.90
|148
|10
|2
|34
|1326.0
|1182
|608
|574
|Cleveland
|70
|78
|3.94
|148
|13
|1
|43
|1323.0
|1229
|626
|579
|Houston
|83
|65
|3.96
|148
|6
|2
|40
|1321.1
|1212
|641
|582
|N.Y. Yankees
|75
|73
|3.98
|148
|6
|2
|39
|1317.2
|1161
|639
|582
|Baltimore
|91
|56
|4.05
|147
|9
|0
|44
|1319.0
|1237
|632
|594
|Texas
|82
|65
|4.30
|147
|11
|3
|27
|1306.2
|1209
|656
|624
|Detroit
|68
|79
|4.36
|147
|12
|0
|36
|1309.2
|1214
|690
|634
|Boston
|74
|74
|4.58
|148
|4
|0
|40
|1308.0
|1318
|718
|666
|L.A. Angels
|68
|80
|4.71
|148
|8
|1
|42
|1308.0
|1287
|764
|684
|Chicago White Sox
|56
|92
|4.94
|148
|6
|0
|25
|1309.2
|1265
|778
|719
|Kansas City
|47
|101
|5.19
|148
|6
|3
|21
|1286.0
|1308
|787
|742
|Oakland
|46
|101
|5.55
|147
|5
|0
|27
|1288.2
|1339
|846
|794
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|164
|50
|370
|17
|1333
|37
|Tampa Bay
|159
|51
|405
|9
|1368
|59
|Toronto
|181
|58
|447
|24
|1383
|37
|Minnesota
|177
|60
|410
|16
|1393
|46
|Cleveland
|162
|48
|477
|7
|1197
|55
|Houston
|189
|71
|486
|6
|1332
|33
|N.Y. Yankees
|180
|80
|473
|6
|1324
|51
|Baltimore
|167
|57
|432
|14
|1310
|53
|Texas
|185
|53
|450
|17
|1227
|41
|Detroit
|170
|47
|435
|8
|1236
|45
|Boston
|195
|77
|455
|20
|1297
|46
|L.A. Angels
|190
|81
|565
|41
|1322
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|202
|84
|599
|13
|1372
|54
|Kansas City
|190
|68
|499
|7
|1157
|60
|Oakland
|196
|89
|631
|28
|1169
|66
