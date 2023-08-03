THROUGH AUGUST 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|62
|47
|3.77
|109
|6
|2
|34
|974.2
|882
|456
|408
|Tampa Bay
|66
|45
|3.80
|111
|10
|0
|30
|980.2
|841
|436
|414
|Seattle
|56
|52
|3.81
|108
|10
|2
|27
|965.1
|866
|450
|409
|Toronto
|60
|49
|3.82
|109
|11
|1
|37
|973.2
|893
|446
|413
|Cleveland
|53
|56
|3.85
|109
|11
|1
|31
|973.1
|892
|447
|416
|Minnesota
|55
|54
|3.89
|109
|8
|2
|24
|975.1
|854
|445
|422
|N.Y. Yankees
|56
|52
|3.91
|108
|6
|2
|30
|962.2
|840
|460
|418
|Baltimore
|66
|42
|4.14
|108
|5
|0
|35
|968.0
|912
|472
|445
|Texas
|62
|46
|4.16
|108
|8
|3
|20
|953.2
|866
|465
|441
|Boston
|57
|51
|4.27
|108
|2
|0
|31
|953.0
|926
|492
|452
|L.A. Angels
|56
|53
|4.43
|109
|7
|1
|33
|964.0
|908
|522
|474
|Detroit
|48
|60
|4.48
|108
|9
|0
|24
|962.2
|904
|519
|479
|Chicago White Sox
|43
|66
|4.64
|109
|5
|0
|19
|967.0
|908
|542
|499
|Kansas City
|34
|75
|5.17
|109
|5
|1
|16
|949.1
|964
|578
|545
|Oakland
|30
|79
|5.87
|109
|2
|0
|18
|957.0
|1000
|659
|624
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|126
|55
|354
|6
|997
|28
|Tampa Bay
|117
|42
|324
|8
|994
|42
|Seattle
|118
|31
|282
|12
|983
|31
|Toronto
|136
|49
|338
|16
|1039
|28
|Cleveland
|111
|33
|351
|5
|858
|40
|Minnesota
|126
|38
|299
|15
|1045
|27
|N.Y. Yankees
|132
|58
|353
|3
|948
|32
|Baltimore
|124
|44
|337
|11
|983
|47
|Texas
|122
|39
|315
|10
|869
|24
|Boston
|135
|52
|307
|11
|934
|35
|L.A. Angels
|136
|60
|404
|29
|983
|44
|Detroit
|128
|34
|301
|7
|902
|36
|Chicago White Sox
|153
|58
|424
|9
|1027
|38
|Kansas City
|130
|42
|385
|5
|852
|44
|Oakland
|153
|68
|461
|20
|870
|48
