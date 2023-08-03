THROUGH AUGUST 2

Houston62473.771096234974.2882456408
Tampa Bay66453.8011110030980.2841436414
Seattle56523.8110810227965.1866450409
Toronto60493.8210911137973.2893446413
Cleveland53563.8510911131973.1892447416
Minnesota55543.891098224975.1854445422
N.Y. Yankees56523.911086230962.2840460418
Baltimore66424.141085035968.0912472445
Texas62464.161088320953.2866465441
Boston57514.271082031953.0926492452
L.A. Angels56534.431097133964.0908522474
Detroit48604.481089024962.2904519479
Chicago White Sox43664.641095019967.0908542499
Kansas City34755.171095116949.1964578545
Oakland30795.871092018957.01000659624
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston12655354699728
Tampa Bay11742324899442
Seattle118312821298331
Toronto1364933816103928
Cleveland11133351585840
Minnesota1263829915104527
N.Y. Yankees13258353394832
Baltimore124443371198347
Texas122393151086924
Boston135523071193435
L.A. Angels136604042998344
Detroit12834301790236
Chicago White Sox153584249102738
Kansas City13042385585244
Oakland153684612087048

