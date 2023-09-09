THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|78
|63
|3.72
|141
|13
|1
|48
|1259.0
|1143
|576
|520
|Seattle
|79
|62
|3.72
|141
|14
|2
|41
|1260.2
|1139
|571
|521
|Tampa Bay
|86
|56
|3.79
|142
|13
|0
|40
|1262.1
|1096
|563
|531
|Minnesota
|74
|67
|3.93
|141
|10
|2
|33
|1263.0
|1130
|584
|552
|Cleveland
|68
|74
|3.95
|142
|13
|1
|42
|1270.2
|1183
|603
|558
|Houston
|80
|62
|3.97
|142
|6
|2
|39
|1268.1
|1168
|618
|560
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|71
|4.00
|141
|6
|2
|35
|1251.2
|1102
|609
|556
|Baltimore
|89
|51
|4.01
|140
|9
|0
|44
|1257.0
|1161
|591
|560
|Texas
|76
|64
|4.32
|140
|10
|3
|26
|1244.2
|1155
|629
|598
|Detroit
|64
|77
|4.45
|141
|12
|0
|34
|1254.2
|1180
|673
|621
|Boston
|72
|69
|4.58
|141
|3
|0
|40
|1246.0
|1261
|684
|634
|L.A. Angels
|65
|77
|4.73
|142
|8
|1
|41
|1254.0
|1233
|734
|659
|Chicago White Sox
|55
|86
|4.89
|141
|6
|0
|24
|1248.2
|1197
|732
|678
|Kansas City
|44
|98
|5.21
|142
|6
|3
|19
|1235.0
|1264
|758
|715
|Oakland
|44
|97
|5.59
|141
|4
|0
|27
|1237.2
|1294
|818
|769
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|172
|57
|416
|21
|1323
|35
|Seattle
|157
|45
|354
|16
|1269
|36
|Tampa Bay
|149
|49
|389
|9
|1287
|57
|Minnesota
|168
|53
|396
|16
|1318
|45
|Cleveland
|154
|46
|460
|7
|1147
|54
|Houston
|178
|69
|466
|6
|1274
|32
|N.Y. Yankees
|174
|77
|442
|5
|1251
|46
|Baltimore
|158
|55
|416
|14
|1266
|52
|Texas
|177
|49
|425
|17
|1164
|36
|Detroit
|166
|46
|418
|8
|1171
|44
|Boston
|187
|74
|432
|17
|1220
|46
|L.A. Angels
|182
|77
|555
|39
|1273
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|195
|79
|572
|13
|1298
|52
|Kansas City
|185
|68
|478
|7
|1116
|54
|Oakland
|188
|84
|604
|28
|1133
|63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.