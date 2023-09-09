THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Toronto78633.72141131481259.01143576520
Seattle79623.72141142411260.21139571521
Tampa Bay86563.79142130401262.11096563531
Minnesota74673.93141102331263.01130584552
Cleveland68743.95142131421270.21183603558
Houston80623.9714262391268.11168618560
N.Y. Yankees70714.0014162351251.21102609556
Baltimore89514.0114090441257.01161591560
Texas76644.32140103261244.21155629598
Detroit64774.45141120341254.21180673621
Boston72694.5814130401246.01261684634
L.A. Angels65774.7314281411254.01233734659
Chicago White Sox55864.8914160241248.21197732678
Kansas City44985.2114263191235.01264758715
Oakland44975.5914140271237.21294818769
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1725741621132335
Seattle1574535416126936
Tampa Bay149493899128757
Minnesota1685339616131845
Cleveland154464607114754
Houston178694666127432
N.Y. Yankees174774425125146
Baltimore1585541614126652
Texas1774942517116436
Detroit166464188117144
Boston1877443217122046
L.A. Angels1827755539127361
Chicago White Sox1957957213129852
Kansas City185684787111654
Oakland1888460428113363

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you