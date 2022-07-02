THROUGH JULY 1
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|56
|21
|2.92
|77
|11
|0
|27
|693.1
|542
|234
|225
|Houston
|49
|27
|2.93
|76
|9
|1
|23
|672.2
|525
|250
|219
|Tampa Bay
|40
|36
|3.32
|76
|5
|0
|21
|677.1
|567
|296
|250
|Boston
|43
|34
|3.67
|77
|6
|3
|17
|687.1
|602
|310
|280
|Minnesota
|44
|36
|3.68
|80
|9
|0
|18
|708.1
|626
|314
|290
|Seattle
|37
|42
|3.77
|79
|5
|0
|16
|697.2
|626
|315
|292
|Cleveland
|39
|34
|3.86
|73
|2
|0
|20
|650.0
|586
|310
|279
|L.A. Angels
|37
|42
|3.87
|79
|10
|1
|21
|700.1
|617
|331
|301
|Texas
|36
|39
|3.92
|75
|5
|1
|17
|666.2
|596
|316
|290
|Toronto
|44
|33
|3.95
|77
|6
|0
|23
|685.0
|653
|332
|301
|Baltimore
|35
|43
|4.03
|78
|7
|0
|19
|686.1
|678
|343
|307
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|39
|4.07
|75
|8
|0
|23
|674.0
|626
|357
|305
|Detroit
|29
|46
|4.08
|75
|6
|0
|18
|655.0
|594
|322
|297
|Oakland
|26
|53
|4.43
|79
|5
|0
|17
|690.1
|666
|367
|340
|Kansas City
|28
|47
|4.92
|75
|5
|0
|16
|660.0
|677
|387
|361
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|30
|198
|6
|703
|18
|Houston
|65
|34
|216
|2
|654
|21
|Tampa Bay
|89
|33
|197
|7
|657
|30
|Boston
|83
|34
|230
|7
|652
|28
|Minnesota
|88
|27
|232
|3
|644
|25
|Seattle
|103
|26
|226
|11
|653
|26
|Cleveland
|85
|31
|218
|8
|603
|27
|L.A. Angels
|86
|28
|247
|8
|649
|31
|Texas
|69
|32
|260
|6
|613
|32
|Toronto
|83
|33
|208
|5
|641
|16
|Baltimore
|81
|34
|221
|4
|551
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|83
|19
|280
|10
|707
|33
|Detroit
|77
|16
|228
|4
|582
|21
|Oakland
|87
|34
|267
|17
|593
|33
|Kansas City
|78
|30
|293
|7
|540
|46
