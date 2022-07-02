THROUGH JULY 1

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees56212.927711027693.1542234225
Houston49272.93769123672.2525250219
Tampa Bay40363.32765021677.1567296250
Boston43343.67776317687.1602310280
Minnesota44363.68809018708.1626314290
Seattle37423.77795016697.2626315292
Cleveland39343.86732020650.0586310279
L.A. Angels37423.877910121700.1617331301
Texas36393.92755117666.2596316290
Toronto44333.95776023685.0653332301
Baltimore35434.03787019686.1678343307
Chicago White Sox36394.07758023674.0626357305
Detroit29464.08756018655.0594322297
Oakland26534.43795017690.1666367340
Kansas City28474.92755016660.0677387361
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees6630198670318
Houston6534216265421
Tampa Bay8933197765730
Boston8334230765228
Minnesota8827232364425
Seattle103262261165326
Cleveland8531218860327
L.A. Angels8628247864931
Texas6932260661332
Toronto8333208564116
Baltimore8134221455123
Chicago White Sox83192801070733
Detroit7716228458221
Oakland87342671759333
Kansas City7830293754046

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

