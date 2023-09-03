THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle77583.66135132401210.21086541492
Toronto74623.71136131461214.01102556501
Tampa Bay82543.83136130371206.11056542514
Cleveland66703.84136131401217.01123562519
Houston77603.9313762391223.11128591534
Minnesota71653.93136102321220.01088565533
N.Y. Yankees67693.9813662341206.21050586533
Baltimore84514.0413590421211.01121574543
Texas75604.12135103261199.21084579549
Detroit62744.46136120331211.21143653601
Boston70664.5513630401201.01220656607
L.A. Angels64724.7013681411200.01166695627
Chicago White Sox53834.8913650231205.01159706655
Kansas City42955.2313763191191.01216733692
Oakland41955.6413640241191.21252794747
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1463633216122236
Toronto1655740221126934
Tampa Bay143483729121454
Cleveland145454316109648
Houston168684526123132
Minnesota1635137916128144
N.Y. Yankees170764365120044
Baltimore1515540614121951
Texas1584639917112333
Detroit161453978113244
Boston1817140415117644
L.A. Angels1777552536123858
Chicago White Sox1867755012125852
Kansas City177664697108450
Oakland1848257526109261

