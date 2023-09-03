THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|77
|58
|3.66
|135
|13
|2
|40
|1210.2
|1086
|541
|492
|Toronto
|74
|62
|3.71
|136
|13
|1
|46
|1214.0
|1102
|556
|501
|Tampa Bay
|82
|54
|3.83
|136
|13
|0
|37
|1206.1
|1056
|542
|514
|Cleveland
|66
|70
|3.84
|136
|13
|1
|40
|1217.0
|1123
|562
|519
|Houston
|77
|60
|3.93
|137
|6
|2
|39
|1223.1
|1128
|591
|534
|Minnesota
|71
|65
|3.93
|136
|10
|2
|32
|1220.0
|1088
|565
|533
|N.Y. Yankees
|67
|69
|3.98
|136
|6
|2
|34
|1206.2
|1050
|586
|533
|Baltimore
|84
|51
|4.04
|135
|9
|0
|42
|1211.0
|1121
|574
|543
|Texas
|75
|60
|4.12
|135
|10
|3
|26
|1199.2
|1084
|579
|549
|Detroit
|62
|74
|4.46
|136
|12
|0
|33
|1211.2
|1143
|653
|601
|Boston
|70
|66
|4.55
|136
|3
|0
|40
|1201.0
|1220
|656
|607
|L.A. Angels
|64
|72
|4.70
|136
|8
|1
|41
|1200.0
|1166
|695
|627
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|83
|4.89
|136
|5
|0
|23
|1205.0
|1159
|706
|655
|Kansas City
|42
|95
|5.23
|137
|6
|3
|19
|1191.0
|1216
|733
|692
|Oakland
|41
|95
|5.64
|136
|4
|0
|24
|1191.2
|1252
|794
|747
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|146
|36
|332
|16
|1222
|36
|Toronto
|165
|57
|402
|21
|1269
|34
|Tampa Bay
|143
|48
|372
|9
|1214
|54
|Cleveland
|145
|45
|431
|6
|1096
|48
|Houston
|168
|68
|452
|6
|1231
|32
|Minnesota
|163
|51
|379
|16
|1281
|44
|N.Y. Yankees
|170
|76
|436
|5
|1200
|44
|Baltimore
|151
|55
|406
|14
|1219
|51
|Texas
|158
|46
|399
|17
|1123
|33
|Detroit
|161
|45
|397
|8
|1132
|44
|Boston
|181
|71
|404
|15
|1176
|44
|L.A. Angels
|177
|75
|525
|36
|1238
|58
|Chicago White Sox
|186
|77
|550
|12
|1258
|52
|Kansas City
|177
|66
|469
|7
|1084
|50
|Oakland
|184
|82
|575
|26
|1092
|61
